California OTA Ruling Favors Microsoft on Treatment of Foreign Dividend Sales Factors | Knowledge

The California Office of Tax Appeals (OTA) has denied a request for rehearing of a July 2023 OTA opinion favorable to Microsoft that could have broad consequences for a waterfront filer in California, in especially one that only includes 25% of foreign dividends. in its sales factor denominator. Background of the case The main question was whether Microsoft – a waterside reporting multinational – could include 100 percent of its foreign dividends in its sales factor denominator while excluding 75 percent of the dividends from its tax base. The California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) argued that Microsoft only included 25% of dividends received from its foreign subsidiaries – income repatriated under the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA). ) – in its California tax base it should only be allowed to include 25 percent of dividends as the denominator of the sales factor. The OTA ultimately held that the FTB did not have the authority to treat deducted income the same as excluded or exempt income and that Microsoft could include 100% of its foreign dividends in its sales factor denominator, which which would result in a reimbursement of several million dollars. Although the OTA has not yet decided whether to propose that these opinions become precedential – and apply to taxpayers other than Microsoft – this decision should be known soon. Importance of the decision OTA's inclusion of gross foreign dividends relative to net foreign dividends in the sales factor denominator reduces the overall California tax owed by a taxpayer in circumstances similar to those of Microsoft. Possibility of reimbursement Customers who file California waterfront returns and have excluded 75 percent of their foreign dividends from their California sales factor denominators should evaluate whether they need to file a refund request. The information contained in this alert is intended for the general education and knowledge of our readers. It is not intended to be, and should not be used as, the sole source of information when analyzing and resolving a legal issue, and it should not be a substitute for legal advice, which is based on a specific factual analysis. Additionally, the laws of each jurisdiction are different and constantly evolving. This information is not intended to create, and its receipt does not constitute, an attorney-client relationship. If you have specific questions regarding a particular factual situation, you are encouraged to consult the authors of this publication, your Holland & Knight representative or other competent legal advisor.

