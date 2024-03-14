No serious bubble on the stock market: Uday Kotak

Mumbai: There is currently no indication of a bubble in the market, according to billionaire banker Uday Kotak.

The veteran banker, however, believes there are enough checks and balances to avoid any major problems.

“It's still foamy, a little fizzy but not out of control. As long as we monitor, we can maintain capital formation,” Kotak said at the Sebi-NISM research conference on Wednesday.

Kotak's statement comes days after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch warned of “froth” in small and mid-cap stocks, which resembles “irrational exuberance “. She also suggested mutual fund directors consider whether lump sum investments in small and mid-cap funds are appropriate.

During his speech, Kotak highlighted the significant growth in the futures and options category, but clarified that it did not pose a risk similar to that of Japan's 1980s bubble.

Separately, Kotak discussed the need to regulate and develop policies for cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is currently hovering around the key $70,000 level, a three-fold gain over the past year.

“The UK, US and Europe are legitimizing crypto. Investors with savings are pooling their money into Bitcoin, thereby depriving very critical resources that would be devoted to capital formation. However, investors are focused on protecting their value,” he added.

Kotak also highlighted the need for India to consider creating a reserve currency and also consider convertibility of the rupee, if it wishes to become one of the top two economies by 2047.

The time has come to decide how India's growth and development will unfold over the next 10-20 years and how the country can improve its position as a potential currency, he said. added.

Published: Mar 13, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

