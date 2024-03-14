Chinese stocks fall as investors remain cautious after US inflation report





HONG KONG (AP) Chinese stocks were lower Wednesday after the overnight U.S. inflation report, which signaled a reduced chance of a rate cut by the Fed, made investors cautious. Hong Kong stocks edged down less than 0.1% to 17,082.11, ending three straight days of gains. The Hang Seng Tech index rose 0.4%, with JD.com gaining 0.3% after the company announced a share buyback of up to $3 billion over the next three years. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4% to 3,043.83, and the smaller Shenzhen market also lost 0.3%. THE overnight report on inflation in the United States Investor optimism has been muted as data showed consumers paid slightly higher prices than expected in February, making it less likely that the Federal Reserve will be able to impose long-awaited interest rate cuts during its meeting next week. Local Chinese media reported Tuesday that the country's state-owned banks could raise up to 80 billion yuan ($11.2 billion) in syndicated loans to help real estate developer China Vanke meet its looming repayment deadlines. Vanke was the second largest developer in the country by market value and has followed the path of Evergrande and Country Garden, both of which have already defaulted on their debts. In January, a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of Evergrande following the failure of a $300 billion restructuring effort owed to banks and bondholders. Rating agency Moody on Monday downgraded Vankes' credit rating to junk status. Vanke shares jumped after news of potential financial support while falling 3.7% on Wednesday. On Tuesday, its Hong Kong-listed shares closed up 10.3% and those traded in Shenzhen ended the day up 5.7%. In metals trading, China's central bank continued to show strong gold buying activity amid global geopolitical tensions and safe-haven demand, further pushing up the price of gold . Official data showed that China's gold reserves increased for the 16th consecutive month, with gold reserves reaching 72.58 million ounces at the end of February, a monthly increase of 390,000 ounces. Gold retreated on Wednesday after hitting a new record high on Monday, when investors flocked to buy shares of gold producers and jewelers, sending stock prices further higher. Chow Tai Fook Jewelery Group saw a 0.6% increase on Wednesday after a 4.6% rise last week that pushed the stock to all-time highs. Zijin Mining Group, China's largest gold producer by market value, rose 2.3% in Shanghai and 3.5% in Hong Kong. Elsewhere, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi fell 0.1% after announcing on Tuesday that it would deliver its first electric vehicle on March 28. Cathay Pacific Airways shares jumped 5.3% after reporting a remarkable 336% increase in operating profit in 2023, to $15.1 billion. Hong Kong dollars ($1.9 billion) and surpassing the previous record set in 2010. On the bond market, the Chinese Ministry of Finance issued the first batch of renminbi-denominated Treasury bills of the year in Hong Kong on Wednesday, amounting to 12 billion yuan ($1.7 billion). This is the 16th consecutive year that the Ministry of Finance has issued renminbi sovereign bonds in Hong Kong, with the total issuance exceeding 300 billion yuan ($41 billion).

