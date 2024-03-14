Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly fall after Wall Street drifts to mixed close

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks mostly fell Thursday in lackluster trading after U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 lost 0.2% in the morning to 38,625.22. Nissan Motor Co. shares jumped 2.3% after an unconfirmed Japanese media report that the automaker behind the Leaf electric car was close to an electric vehicle deal with domestic rival Honda Motor Co. Honda emissions increased nearly 1.0%.

Nissan declined to comment, while Honda did not respond to a request for comment.

Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 slipped almost 0.2% to 7,716.50. South Korea's Kospi added 0.7% to 2,711.48. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4% to 17,010.59, while the Shanghai Composite was virtually unchanged at 3,044.17.

In a significant turn of events, there is growing speculation that the Bank of Japan may consider ending its negative interest rate policy at its next meeting, spurred by substantial wage increases in large Japanese companies, said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades.

The Japanese central bank aims to achieve inflation of 2%. The Bank of Japan will hold a two-day monetary policy meeting next week.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index slipped 9.96 points, or 0.2%, from its all-time high set the day before at 5,165.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.83, or 0.1%, to 39,043.32 and was 90 points closer to its record set last month. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 87.87, or 0.5%, to 16,177.77.

The bond market was also relatively quiet, with Treasury yields rising, while foreign stock markets were mixed after mostly modest moves.

Oil prices have seen a general rise so far this year, which has helped keep inflation a little higher than economists expected. That rise in inflation has in turn dashed Wall Street's hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin offering relief at its meeting next week by cutting interest rates.

But the Fed is still expected to begin cutting rates in June, as the long-term trend in inflation appears to remain downward. The Fed's main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001, and cuts would ease pressure on the economy and financial system. Stocks have already rebounded in part on expectations of such cuts.

Their almost uninterrupted run since late October, however, has sparked criticism that they were overdone. The U.S. stock market recently looked more expensive than it has in 99% of its history, according to a measure that compares prices to companies' long-term profits, according to Jeremy Grantham, co-founder of the company GMO investment.

The famous investor, who has a reputation for being cautious but also correctly predicted the bursting of previous bubbles, says the long-term outlook for the entire U.S. market looks as poor as at almost any other time in the story.

The simple rule is that you can't squeeze blood from a stone, he wrote in a recent report. If you double the price of an asset, you halve its future return.

On Wall Street, where the S&P 500 has surged 44% since its 2022 low, Dollar Tree fell 14.2% after reporting results for the latest quarter that were weaker than analysts expected.

Traffic has increased at its stores, but it said customers are buying less per purchase than a year ago. The company also announced it would close about 600 of its Family Dollar stores in the six months through early August.

On the winning side of Wall Street is Williams-Sonoma, which jumped 17.8% and increased its dividend 26%. Stocks of energy producers were also strong, benefiting from rising oil prices.

The majority of S&P 500 stocks ended up rising, but the index was weighed down by losses at some Big Tech giants and other influential members. Nvidia slipped 1.1% and was one of the most powerful forces pushing the S&P 500 lower.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.15% Tuesday evening to 4.18% Wednesday. It helps set mortgage and loan rates for all kinds of businesses and other borrowers.

The two-year Treasury yield also rose. It tracks expectations for the Fed more closely, and it rose from 4.58% Tuesday evening to 4.62% and 4.20% in early February. It had previously fallen on high expectations for upcoming interest rate cuts from the Fed.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 12 cents to $79.84 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 14 cents to $84.17 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 147.83 Japanese yen from 147.74 yen. The euro costs $1.0947, up from $1.0953.

AP Business Editor Stan Choe contributed.