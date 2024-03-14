Business
Teenagers are getting high on delta-8, or “diet weed,” an unregulated form of THC: Shots
Gene Johnson/AP
A national survey of more than 2,000 high school students across the country found that more than 11 percent have used a drug called delta-8 THC in the past year.
The psychoactive compound is derived from hemp and is often called “diet weed” or “light weed.” It is milder than its cousin, delta-9 THC, the main intoxicant in marijuana, but has similar effects on the brain and body.
The percentage of teens using the drug is higher in the 19 states without regulations around the complex and in states where marijuana has not been legalized.
Results are published in a study published this week in JAMA. The data comes from Monitor the future, which studies the behavior of adolescents. This is the first time that adolescents have been questioned about this drug as part of this survey.
“It’s a growing concern,” says Renee Johnson, professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. Johnson was not involved in the new study, but wrote a accompanying editorial on public health concerns over the largely unregulated sale of delta-8 THC products.
Products containing delta-8 began to be marketed after the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 (commonly known as the Farm Bill) included a provision legalizing the sale of hemp-derived cannabis products containing less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. This led to the “de facto legalization” of hemp-derived delta-8 psychoactive products,” Johnson writes.
But the problem is the lack of oversight around delta-8 products often sold as edibles or vapes in many states, Johnson says.
“What is sold is not regulated,” she says. “In most states we don't know the power [of the drug]”.
Delta-8 products are made by processing hemp-derived CBD, which can concentrate the medicine, she adds. “We're getting higher concentrations of it than we would ever get in a real cannabis plant.”
Preliminary studies show users reporting adverse health effectsincluding “cough, rapid heart rate, paranoia, anxiety, breathing problems and seizures,” says Johnson.
And adolescents in particular are at greater risk of experiencing these symptoms. “They're new to drugs, so they're not good at taking drugs and understanding how long it takes to feel the effects, or when to stop it all,” Johnson says.
Johnson is particularly concerned about teens consuming edibles containing delta-8 THC.
“Most people probably don't have a good idea of how long it takes for an edible product to reach its edible state,” she explains. “So it takes 30 to 40 minutes. So they might wait 20 minutes. Beyond that, they take another one and then they've kind of ingested too much.”
This poses a “real risk that people will go to hospital for excessive cannabis ingestion”.
Most states also don't have laws requiring labeling of products containing delta-8, she adds. “When there is labeling, studies show the labels are false. There are no standards for how these products are made.”
Public health officials have taken note of the risks associated with this drug. In 2022, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning about the potential risks, emphasizing that the agency has not evaluated or approved delta-8 THC for safe use. He noted that poison centers received more than 2,300 cases of delta-8 exposure between January 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022.
As of January 2023, delta-8 had been banned in 15 states and was regulated in some way in eight others, according to Johnson's op-ed.
