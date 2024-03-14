Business
Voxeljet delists from NASDAQ and SEC amid new cost-cutting efforts
Binder Jet 3D Printer Manufacturer voxeljet announced its withdrawal from NASDAQ Stock Exchange and terminate their registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SECOND).
The move, which is expected to take effect April 1, will see the company voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares (ADS) from NASDAQ and terminate its financial reporting obligations to the SEC. Voxeljet hopes that these actions will reduce its expenses and strengthen its financial situation.
We are taking these measures in order to reduce the expenses associated with being a public company and thus further strengthen our financial position, said Rudolf Franz, CEO of Voxeljet, during his speech. LinkedIn.
The company also agreed to modify and restate an existing loan instrument issued to Anzu Partners'industrial technology investment fund.
The amended loan note is in the amount of $3,209,483.12 and is due by January 3, 2028. A new loan note of $5,500,000 has also been agreed upon and will be made available in two installments of 2 $750,000 each.
Franz said the net lending process will be used to facilitate the delisting and registration of the company's ADSs, as well as to finance its ongoing operational activities. Many thanks to the Anzu Partners team for supporting the next stage of our company's development, added Franz.
Question marks were raised over Voxlejets' finances last year when the company announced it had launched a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives. It was emphasized that these alternatives could include a full range of strategic, commercial and financial options.
While the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 have not yet been disclosed, the third quarter of 2023 saw the operating loss increase by 12% year-over-year to -2.8 million. At the time, voxeljet pointed out that high administrative expenses contributed to this increase in losses.
Voxeljet has now concluded that the benefits offered by a NASDAQ listing do not justify the costs and time required to comply with the SEC's requirements. The Company will file a Form 25 with the SEC on or about March 22, 2024, which will affect the voluntary delisting of its ADSs from NASDAQ.
Voxeljet next intends to file a Form 15 with the commission to deregister the company's ADSs under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Once this transaction is completed, voxeljet will no longer have any SEC reporting obligations, which include filing Forms 20-F and 6-K.
Proceeds from Voxeljets' amended and restated loan agreements with Anzu Partners will be used to fund this delisting from NASDAQ and the SEC.
The company's new $5.5 million loan security has a maturity date of June 30, 2026. However, loan payments may be brought forward in the event of a fundamental change, the details of which have been defined in the framework of the loan agreement.
The new and revised loan notes share similar terms and are secured by customary collateral.
3D printing companies launch cost-cutting efforts
Voxeljet is the latest additive manufacturing company to announce cost-cutting efforts to improve its finances. Earlier this year, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of industrial 3D printers Metal desk (DM) announced a $50 million cost-cutting plan that allowed the company to reduce its workforce by 20%.
The move aims to better align the cost structure of MDs with current market dynamics and is part of a broader strategic review of the business and other cost reduction measures. These include facility consolidation and product rationalization, to accelerate the company's path to profitability.
This reflects other efforts by DM to streamline its operations, including the sale of its businesses Aerosint SA subsidiary of a manufacturer of high precision components and systems Schaeffler Group.
Elsewhere, French manufacturer and service provider of 3D printers Prodways Group (PWG) has halted sales of its jewelry 3D printers in an effort to reduce losses and improve its bottom line. This decision comes after wax and resin 3D printers, sold under the name Solid landscape brand, experienced low sales and revenue in 2023.
The company is now considering relocating these resources to its large-volume industrial 3D printers, considered to have higher added value. PWG hopes that the move, which reflects its growth and profitability strategy, will improve its financial results and strengthen its position in the global 3D printing market.
What does the the future of 3D printing socket?
What is short term 3D printing trends have been highlighted by industry experts?
The featured image shows a sign at Voxeljet headquarters. Photo via voxeljet.
