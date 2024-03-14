Stock market today: Wall Street oscillates around its records after mixed data on the economy | First World War

NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks hovered near record highs Thursday following a mixed batch of economic data.

The S&P 500 was down 0.2% at midday after swinging between earlier gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 68 points, or 0.2%, as of 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was mostly flat.

The bond market was more decisive and Treasury yields rose after a report last month showed that inflation was a bit higher at the wholesale level than economists expected. It's the latest in a string of inflation data that has been worse than expected, leaving the door closed to earlier hopes that the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates this month -this.

But other reports in the morning showed some slowing in the economy, fueling hopes that the long-term trend in inflation remains downward.

Traders still widely expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in June, according to CME Group data. The Fed's policy rate is at its highest level since 2001 in hopes of curbing inflation, and cuts would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system.

The question hanging over Wall Street is whether the latest signals of potentially stubborn inflation will ultimately lead to more delays in rate cut forecasts. That in turn could hurt the huge rally in U.S. stocks since late October, which has risen in 16 of the past 19 weeks.

Traders pushed back a small portion of their bets on the first interest rate cut to July rather than June.

So far, the market has shrugged off concerns about stubborn inflation and a cautious Fed, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.

But the combination of data could push the Federal Reserve to signal that it expects only two rate cuts this year, down from three previously, according to Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Fed officials will give their latest forecasts on Wednesday for how interest rates will move this year and beyond, following their latest policy meeting.

Among the data they will review is a Thursday report that shoppers spent less at U.S. retailers last month than economists expected. Such data weighs on the economy as a whole, but could also ease some upward pressure on inflation.

The government also said retail sales in January were weaker than previously thought. Previously, strong U.S. household spending was one of the pillars that helped the economy escape recession despite high interest rates.

Another report says fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This is good news for workers in general. But too much strength in the labor market, which has remained remarkably resilient, could increase upward pressure on inflation.

The data combination pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.28% from 4.19% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, rose to 4.68% from 4.63%.

On Wall Street, Dollar General fluctuated sharply despite reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter. Its stock fell 4.6% after rising more than 6% earlier in the morning.

Dollar General executives said inflation was pushing customers to compromise in the aisles, away from non-essential products and big brands. It is also removing self-checkouts in more than 300 of its stores which are experiencing significant inventory losses.

A day earlier, rival Dollar Tree fell after reporting weaker-than-expected results and saying it would close hundreds of its Family Dollar stores.

Dicks Sporting Goods jumped 13.4% after reporting higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter and increasing its dividend.

Robinhood Markets gained 6.8% as near-record stock and cryptocurrency prices led to strong growth in trading activity among its customers last month.

US Steel fell 2.2% as President Joe Biden came out against the company's proposed sale to Japan's Nippon Steel.

Nippon Steel announced plans in December to acquire the Pittsburgh-based steel producer for $14.1 billion in cash, sparking concerns about the deal's possible consequences for union workers, supply chains and the national security of the United States.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev in the United States fell 5.4% after Altria announced it was selling part of its stake in the Budweiser maker. Altria is offering 35 million of its 197 million ABI shares.

Homebuilder Lennar fell 4.9% despite stronger-than-expected profit growth, with revenue falling short of analysts' forecasts.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed in Europe and Asia.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3% as speculation grew that the Bank of Japan could soon end its policy of keeping interest rates below zero.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.