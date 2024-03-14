Public Affairs Office | Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission File Comment with U.S. Copyright Office Supporting Renewal and Expansion of Exemptions Facilitating the Right of Consumers and Businesses to Repair Their Own Products





The Justice Department's Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) submitted a comment to the U.S. Copyright Office advocating for regulations that would facilitate the right of consumers and businesses to repair their own products. The Department of Justice and the FTC submitted this comment as the Copyright Office considers whether to recommend to the Librarian of Congress to renew and expand temporary exemptions to the ban in the Digital Millennium Copyright Acts (DMCA) against circumvention of technological protection measures that control access to copyrighted content. In their comment, the Department of Justice and the FTC stated that the renewal and expansion of the repair exemptions would promote competition in the markets for replacement parts, repair services and maintenance, as well as facilitate competition in markets for repairable products. Promoting competition in repair markets benefits consumers and businesses by making it easier and less expensive to repair their goods. Expanding repair exemptions can also remove barriers that limit the ability of independent service providers, including small businesses and contractors, to provide repair services. Manufacturers use technological protection measures to protect copyrighted works from theft and illicit use, but these software locks can also be used to prevent repairs by non-infringing third parties, according to the department's comments of Justice and the FTC. For example, such measures may restrict access to computer maintenance hardware and software, leaving only original equipment manufacturers capable of performing maintenance and repair work. In their commentary, the Department of Justice and the FTC assert that by limiting access to data and software necessary for independent repair and maintenance, these technological protection measures can be used to crush competition for parts. spare parts, repair and maintenance, which ultimately limits consumers and businesses. choice and increases costs. The Justice Department has actively opposed repair restrictions that limit the ability of consumers and businesses to repair their own products. In a recently filed expression of interest for In the matter of Deere & Co. Repair Services Dispute3:22-cv-50188 (ND Ill., 2023), the Antitrust Division clearly stated that federal antitrust laws have long protected competition in secondary markets, such as the markets for replacement parts and insured repair services by independent dealers.[1] The division also filed lawsuits to protect competition in repair service or component markets, engaged in antitrust advocacy, and provided technical assistance to Congress on a bill that would promote the right to the repair. In their joint comment, the Department of Justice and the FTC expressed support for renewing, expanding, and adding certain specific exemptions to the DMCA. The agencies support renewing the current exemption for computer programs that control devices designed primarily for use by consumers for diagnosis, maintenance, or repair of the device and expanding it to include commercial and industrial equipment . In addition, they also support the renewal of an exemption related to the repair of motor vehicles and the granting of a new exemption to allow vehicle owners or independent repair shops to access, store and share vehicle operational data. [1] Declaration of Interest of the United States on p. 8, In re: Deere & Company repair services antitrust litigation, n° 3:22-cv-5018 (NDIll. 2023). The district court recently denied defendants' request for judgment on the pleadings, citing in part the division's statement. The court's reasoning recognized that the defendant likely has market power in the equipment market and that the difficulty of life cycle pricing may support a secondary repair market for purposes of determining harm to the equipment. competition. Notice and order for memorandum to 39-49, In re: Deere & Company repair services antitrust litigationNo. 3:22-cv-5018 (NDIll. 2023).

