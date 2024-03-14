Five companies raise 8 crores via social stock exchange listing





The Social Stock Exchange (SSE) platform of the National Stock Exchanges (NSE) on Thursday listed two more NPOs, Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) and Transform Rural India, taking the total number of SSE listings to five. SVYM, specializing in the areas of education, health, socio-economic empowerment, environment and sustainability, has raised 1.55 crore for a project that aims to create an institution based on recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020. Transform Rural India works in the areas of skill development and sustainable livelihood, and has raised 2 crores for a project. Other listed companies include Mukti, Ekalavya Foundation and SGBS Unnati Foundation. Together, these five companies have raised around 8 crores so far, and five more companies are preparing to list. Will help build trust

SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch said these registrations are an important step towards inclusive growth of the social sector and will help build confidence and expand the donor base for the organizations. Most of these organizations are credible in their own space, have a good reputation, have existing donors, and enjoy the support of large numbers of people in the communities they serve. What will drive participation from the social sector is trust, and that is what the social exchange will bring to the sector, Buch said. She said SEBI would seek permission from its board to allow the purchase of zero-coupon and zero-capital bonds at its meeting on Friday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said these listings fulfill the vision announced in Budget 2019, aimed at bringing capital markets closer to the masses and achieving various social welfare goals related to inclusive growth and financial inclusion , through the framework of the ESS. Fund mobilization through the SSE platform will be geared towards development projects in the areas of education, skill development, agriculture, livelihoods, women empowerment and much more. The government is committed to supporting the platform as it will enable democratization of investments and enable citizens across the country to participate in India's growth story, she said. Savitha Sulugodu, CEO of SVYM, said: “The state alone cannot support social development; therefore, forces must unite. Civil societies, citizens, organizations and businesses must come together to build any country. I am excited and hopeful that the Social Stock Exchange will provide the much-needed boost to the social sector in India, as we all work together to achieve the SDGs by 2030. SHARE Copy link

