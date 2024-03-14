Indian stock market remains attractive, experts say, suggesting buying stocks for the long term

Buying was seen across a majority of sectors as investors remained optimistic about India's strong growth and anticipation of imminent rate cuts in the coming months.

The Indian stock market remains attractive in the medium and long term

Experts observe that the prospects of the Indian stock market are attractive in the medium to long term due to its healthy economic prospects.

The Indian economy grew by 8.4 per cent in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal year.

Several global financial companies and rating agencies have recently been optimistic about the Indian economy. Fitch Ratings has raised its forecast for India's economic growth to 7% for the next financial year (FY25).

Recently, rating agency Moody's raised its 2024 growth estimate for India from 6.1 percent to 6.8 percent. The Reserve Bank of India's GDP growth estimate for FY24 is 7 percent, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts 6.7 percent.

According to Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity, Kotak Mutual Funda robust economic growth trajectory, stable financial indicators, dynamic banking and real estate sectors, rising exports as well as vehicle sales, infrastructure and rising investments are the five key factors that keep investors positive regard to the internal market.

Upadhyaya highlighted that India is on a strategic path to become the third largest economy by 2027, with a projected GDP of $5.4 trillion. This growth trajectory places India at the forefront of global economic expansion, setting it apart from its peers.

Additionally, the country enjoys consistent GST collection above 1.6 lakh crore, signaling strong economic activity. Combined with a moderate household credit/GDP ratio, these indicators reflect a balanced and healthy economic environment, Upadhyaya stressed.

He added that thanks to government-led initiatives, India is witnessing a significant increase in infrastructure development and capital expenditure, key drivers of long-term economic growth and improved productivity.

Stocks to Buy

With the outlook for the domestic market favorable in the medium to long term, many analysts believe that the current environment represents an opportune time to invest in high-quality stocks. Mint has curated recommendations from several analysts to help investors make their investment decisions. Look at:

Sandeep Raina, Executive Vice President-Research, Nuvama Professional Clients Group

Raina recommends buying shares of Repco Home Finance (target price: 590), and Devyani International (indicative price: 214).

He highlighted that Repco Home Finance shares are available at an attractive price, with improved credit growth, cost-to-income ratio, one of the lowest credit costs and one of the highest yield ratios the highest.

“Given the attractive valuation and expected improvement in various operating and efficiency parameters, the revaluation of the stock will continue,” Raina said.

For Devyani International, Raina expects to grow aggressively using internal accruals and achieve a ROCE (return on capital employed) of over 20 percent by FY26, up from 11 percent in FY26. exercise 18.

Kripashankar Maurya, assistant vice president of research at Choice Broking

Maurya said various good quality stocks are available at a price 15 to 25 percent lower than their peak.

“While the long-term outlook for the Indian economy remains strong. With structural reforms and demographic dividends at stake, the stage is set for sustained growth in various sectors. We have identified several stocks within our coverage universe that offer a better risk-reward ratio. ratio associated with healthy balance sheets and promising growth stories. We recommend investing in the following stocks with an investment horizon of 1-2 years,” Maurya said.

In the automotive sector, Maurya recommends buying Hero Motocorp, Eicher Motors, Uno Minda, Sansera Engineering and Gabriel India.

In the defense sector, Maurya's endorsements include Hindustan Aeronautics, BEL and Centum Electronics.

Maurya is also bullish on some cement stocks including Ramco Cement, Dalmia Bharat and JK Lakshmi.

From the pharmaceutical sector, Maurya is bullish on IPCA Lab and Concor Biotech, while from the healthcare segment, he is bullish on Narayan Hrudayal, Apollo Hospitals and Yatharth Hospitals.

Sunil Jain, Head of Research (Retail) at Nirmal Bang

Jain recommends buying ITC shares (target price: 518), Time Technoplast (indicative price: 300), REC (indicative price: 675), Archéenne Chemical Industries (indicative price: 792) and Venus Pipes & Tubes (indicative price: 2,250).

Disclaimer: The above views and recommendations are those of individual analysts, experts and brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: Mar 14, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

