Investing.com–The Dow closed lower on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak as data showing inflation running higher than expected and signs of consumer retreat weighed on investor confidence. As of 4:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. GMT), the stock fell 0.2%, fell 0.3%, and fell 0.4%, or 137 points. PPI inflation and retail sales on agenda as Fed meeting approaches Headline inflation rose 0.6% month-on-month in February, data showed Thursday, bringing the annualized rate to 1.6%, well above expectations for a 1.1% pace. The faster pace of wholesale inflation came on the heels of data showing signs of a slowdown in consumption following the United States. rose 0.6% month-on-month in February, below the expected 0.8% increase. Signs of a slowdown in consumer spending come even as the latest data shows Americans applied for 209,000 applications for the week ended March 9, indicating the job market remains under pressure. The recent data is not “likely to affect the Fed's rate cut path, as the trend toward slowing inflation is still present,” Rob Conzo, CEO of The Wealth Alliance, told Yasin Investing.com's Ebrahim in an interview Thursday. “I think they [the Fed] “We are going to make two or three reductions in the second half of the year,” Conzo said, adding that he remains optimistic about the market. The economy “is currently in a soft landing period” and there are “many good things” in the future. recent economic and earnings data, Conzo said. This is expected to result in an unchanged interest rate decision, leaving many focused on the bank's updated economic and rate outlook that will accompany the decision. Under protection (NYSE:) falls after CEO change, Fisker faces potential bankruptcy Under Armor (NYSE:) fell 10% as investors expressed concerns about the sportswear retailer's strategy after announcing founder Kevin Plank would return as CEO given the tough economic environment. Electric vehicle maker Fisker (NYSE:) fell 51% after a WSJ report said the company had hired advisors for a possible bankruptcy filing. Robinhood (NASDAQ:) stock climbed 5% after the brokerage reported strong growth in assets under custody for the month of February, while Dollar General (NYSE:) jumped 5.6% after The discount retailer has forecast optimistic sales for 2024, expecting continued demand from price points. conscious buyers. United Steel falls as Biden raises concerns over Nippon Steel takeover United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:) fell more than 6% after President Joe Biden expressed concerns about Japan's Nippon Steel Corp.'s proposed acquisition of US Steel. Biden said it was “vital” for US Steel to remain an American steel company. Nippon Steel could pay US Steel a dissolution fee of $565 million if the merger fails to be completed. (Peter Nurse and Ambar Warrick contributed to this article.)

