Why Germany's DAX stock index is breaking a record as recession looms DW 03/13/2024
Germany's benchmark stock index rose above 18,000 points for the first time on Wednesday morning, reaching 18,000.42 shortly after the open.
The DAX, which is made up of 40 large German companies listed on the stock exchange, has seen strong growth in recent days despite the difficulties of the German economy as a whole.
This trend is a rare piece of positive financial news coming out of Germany in recent times. A few weeks ago, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck revised the country's growth forecast for 2024, lowering the forecast from 1.3% to 0.2%.
“The fact that the global economic environment is unstable and global trade growth is historically low poses a challenge for an exporting country like Germany,” Habeck said.
Germany's Bundesbank, the country's central bank, also announced that German economic output is expected to decline slightly again in the first quarter of 2024, plunging the country into a technical recession, defined as two quarters of negative growth. The bank cited widespread strikes as a key factor.
The DAX has little exposure to Germany
Like elsewhere, Germany is plagued by high inflation, leaving consumers cash-strapped. Industrial orders and production in the exporting country have also fallen, and surveys show German companies are increasingly pessimistic about the year ahead.
“Companies are still quite uncertain about the situation and what they can expect in the coming years,” Lara Zarges, an economist at Germany's ifo institute for economic research, told DW.
So why this investor optimism?
“Ironically, I think there is a strong case for an inverse correlation between economic performance and stock market performance,” Ben Ritchie, head of developed markets equities at investment firm abrdn, told DW.
Currently, the index is on track for the longest record streak since 2015.
“The revenues of these companies are not in Germany,” Ritchie said. “So the German economy doesn’t matter.”
SMEs do not share this optimism
The retail customers and production sites of these large international companies are mainly located outside Germany. Ritchie argues that the health of these markets, as well as structural developments within specific sectors and companies, have a far greater influence on the performance of the DAX than the national economy.
However, according to Zarges, this is not the case for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Germany, which employ more than 50% of the country's workforce but are not represented in the DAX index.
“These companies also participate in global supply chains, of course, but they face the problem of rising wages here in Germany. Production costs have increased. And energy remains expensive,” he said. she declared.
Weak economy could be a boon for stocks
The strength of the American economy is therefore probably more decisive in the latest trend of the DAX than in that of Germany. High coronavirus-fighting spending and low energy costs helped boost consumer spending.
Slower inflation is also likely to boost investor confidence. Consumer price growth has slowed significantly in many countries, including Germany. The government forecasts that it will fall from 5.9% in 2023 to 2.8% this year, close to the 2% target set by the European Central Bank (ECB). If the trend continues, lower interest rates will likely follow.
The high cost of borrowing introduced to curb inflation has dealt a blow to both personal and business investment as well as consumer spending. But investors now appear optimistic that cash will soon flow more freely through the economy and that this will boost corporate profits.
And some think the weak national economy could be a good thing.
For Germany's biggest companies, the weak German economy could lead to a cheaper euro as well as lower borrowing costs as the ECB tries to boost spending in Europe. At the same time, stagnation would have little impact on revenues due to the importance of foreign markets.
“I actually think the main bullish argument for Europe is an increasingly stagnant domestic economy,” Ritchie said.
Edited by: Uwe Hessler
