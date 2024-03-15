An impressive number of applications for a new grant program





Related topics: Economic growth A small business grant launched last week has proven so popular that the current application process has been suspended. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund team at Shropshire Council launched its Small Capital Business Grants Program on Wednesday 6 March 2024 and, within hours, received an impressive number of Expressions of Interest (EOI). All applicants were required to complete an online Expression of Interest form to demonstrate how the grant would help them create new employment opportunities or develop new products, processes or services within their business. These expressions of interest are assessed and any project passing this initial stage will be invited to submit a full application. Gary Spence, Shropshire Council's external finance and technical manager in the business growth and investment team, said:- Within a few hours we received almost 100 expressions of interest and more continue to arrive every hour. From what we can tell initially, some very promising projects are being advanced. “In order for us to evaluate them effectively, we need to pause the application process for a while to process the expressions of interest we have already received. However, if businesses have not taken advantage of the current application period, they should not worry. Gary added:- Once we have gone through the first wave of applications, we will reopen the application process. And we want to assure businesses that, even if all businesses that have submitted expressions of interest so far are awarded grants, there remains a significant amount of funding. Businesses will be able to apply later if they were unable to submit an expression of interest during the recent application period. “We ask everyone to keep an eye on the Invest in Shropshire website and/or Shropshire Council for further information. Mark Jones, Shropshire Councils cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said:- This is another great opportunity for our small businesses. This is an opportunity that has obviously been well received, and the team is working hard to notify everyone who submitted an expression of interest during this initial call for applications. We want to reopen the application process as quickly as possible. Businesses requiring further information about the grant should visit; https://www.investinshropshire.co.uk/relocating-and-investing/uk-shared-prosperity-fund/ Anyone with questions or queries regarding the application should email [email protected]. Unfortunately, requests cannot be handled over the phone. Further information The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the governments leveling up agenda and provides 2.6 billion in funding for local investment by March 2025. The fund aims to improve pride of place and increase the chances of lives across the UK by investing in communities and places, supporting local businesses, people and skills. For more information, visit the UK Shared Prosperity Fund website: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-prospectus/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-prospectus For more information on the many projects funded by the UK's Shared Prosperity Fund in Shropshire, visit: https://www.investinshropshire.co.uk/uk-shared-prosperity-projects/ Share this page mailto:?subject=Strange number of applications for new grants scheme&body=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.shropshire.gov.uk%2F2024%2F03%2Fapplications-new-business-grant-scheme-paused%2F Share by email

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.shropshire.gov.uk/2024/03/applications-new-business-grant-scheme-paused/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos