Stock Market Today: Live Updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
New York stock market
Stock futures edged higher Friday as investors tried to end a big week of inflation data on a positive note.
Futures contracts linked to Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 38 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 Futures Contracts climbed 0.1%, and Nasdaq-100 Futures Contracts advanced by 0.2%.
Software provider Adobe fell 11% due to weak sales forecasts. Beauty stock Ulta slipped more than 6% after its full-year profit forecast largely disappointed analysts.
These moves follow a losing day on Wall Street. The Dow lost more than 100 points, or about 0.4%, to end a three-day winning streak. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each fell about 0.3%.
Thursday's decline came after February's producer price index, a gauge of wholesale inflation, rose more than economists expected. Bond yields climbed in session with benchmark Cash flow at 10 yearsreached 4.29% as investors questioned whether recent economic data was too strong for the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy.
To be sure, federal funds futures are pricing in a 99% chance that the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting next week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. But recent economic releases could call into question whether the Fed believes inflation has cooled enough to start falling from levels later this year, said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.
“The path to a 2% target rate has, at least recently, been anything but linear,” Luschini said. “I think that’s enough to dampen the enthusiasm, if you like, of market participants.”
Luschini warned that a drop like Thursday's can also be considered normal after recent gains. Despite the slight decline, the Dow and S&P 500 are still expected to finish the week up about 0.5%, while the Nasdaq is on track to add 0.3%. All three are also higher over the year.
Investors will be watching economic data on Friday morning on topics such as consumer confidence, import prices and industrial production.
