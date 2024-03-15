Stock market today: Global markets mostly down after Wall Street pullback





BEIJING shares fell in Europe and Asia on Friday after a mixed set of data on the US economy dashed hopes that interest rates would be eased soon. Germany's DAX was flat at 17,944.46 and London's FTSE 100 was down less than 0.1% at 7,739.48. In Paris, the CAC 40 index increased by 0.1%, to 8,170.95. Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were almost unchanged. In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 38,707.64. Stocks in automakers Honda and Nissan rose ahead of the announcement of the two companies' collaboration in electric vehicles and automotive intelligence technology. Honda Motor Co. gained 1.7% while Nissan Motor Co. rose 3.2%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.9% to 2,666.84. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.4% to 16,720.89 after reports said property prices had continued to fall since February. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 3,054.64. China's market watchdog said regulators would tighten standards for listed companies. There is still a gap between the quality of listed companies and the requirements of high-quality economic and social development and investors' expectations, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in an online statement. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% to 7,670.30. U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the S&P 500 falling 0.3% and the Dow Industrials falling 0.4%. The Nasdaq composite index lost 0.3%. The moves were more decisive in the bond market, where Treasury yields rose after a report showed inflation was low. hotter at the wholesale level last month than economists predicted. This is the last of a data string on inflation it was worse than expectedwhich left the door closed to previous hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates at its meeting next week. But other reports released Thursday also showed some slowing in the economy, fueling hopes that the long-term trend in inflation remains downward. The question hanging over Wall Street is to what extent the latest signals of potentially stubborn inflation will ultimately delay rate cuts. That in turn could hurt the huge rally in U.S. stocks since late October, which has risen in 16 of the past 19 weeks. Fed officials will give their latest forecasts on Wednesday for the evolution of interest rates this year, following their last policy meeting. Among the data they will look at is a report from Thursday that said shoppers spend less at U.S. retailers last month than economists predicted. Such data weighs on the economy as a whole, but could also ease upward pressure on inflation. The government also said retail sales were weaker in January than previously thought. Strong U.S. household spending was one of the pillars that allowed the economy to escape recession despite high interest rates. Separate report says fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This is good news for workers in general. But too much strength in the labor market, which has remained remarkably resilient, could increase upward pressure on inflation. US Steel fell 6.4% after President Joe Biden spoke out against the planned sale of the business to Nippon Steel of Japan. Japanese steel announced plans in December to acquire the Pittsburgh-based steel producer for $14.1 billion in cash, sparking concerns about the deal's possible consequences for union workers, supply chains and safety national of the United States. In other trading Friday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 34 cents to $80.92 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 36 cents to $85.06 a barrel. The US dollar fell from 148.32 Japanese yen to 148.76 Japanese yen. The euro rose slightly from $1.0884 to $1.0886.

