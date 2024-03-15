Business
Texas counties saw rapid growth, U.S. Census data shows
Six of the ten fastest-growing counties in the United States between 2022 and 2023 are in Texas, according to recent US Census Bureau estimates.
Kaufman County, just east of Dallas, topped the list with a 7.6 percent increase, bringing its population to more than 185,000, according to census data. Rockwall and Liberty counties followed closely, each with growth spurts of 6.5% and 5.7%, respectively.
The population increase in the American South is largely due to the migration of people from other parts of the country, census officials said. On average, Southern counties grew faster in 2023 than in 2022.
Domestic migration patterns are changing, and the impact on counties is particularly evident, Lauren Bowers, chief of the Census Bureau's population estimates branch, said Thursday. statement.
Large counties see their population increase significantly
Texas is also home to eight of the ten counties nationwide that added the most residents between 2022 and 2023. Harris, Collin and Montgomery counties lead the pack.
Harris County added 53,788 residents, more than any other county in the United States. With nearly 5 million residents in total, it is now the third most populous county in the country. Harris also had the second highest gains in international migration of any county in the country.
Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth region also saw significant gains, attracting tens of thousands of new people. Denton is now the seventh Texas county to surpass 1 million residents.
Notably, Dallas County was not included in the census's top ten list.
Growth in the state's major counties has boosted Texas' overall population. The state grew more than any other state in the country in 2023, with nearly half a million residents, according to previous census estimates.
Texas Cities Are Booming
Texas' four most populous metro areas, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, were among the top 10 metro areas with the largest population increases from 2022 to 2023.
The greater Dallas area saw the highest increase. It added 152,598 residents, bringing its total population to more than 8 million. The greater Houston area followed closely, adding 139,789 people during the same period. Its total population now stands at more than 7.5 million inhabitants.
Nearly 70 percent of Texas residents live in the state's four largest metropolitan areas, according to estimates from the Texas Demographic Center.
But the Midland metro area has grown faster than any of them. From 2022 to 2023, the Midlands' population grew by almost 3%, making it the seventh fastest growing metropolitan area in the country.
Midland is part of the Permian Basin, the most productive oil field in the United States, and is home to much of Texas' oil and gas production.
Tracee Bentley, CEO of the Permian Strategic Partnership, a collaboration between Permian Basin communities and oil and gas companies, said job growth in the energy sector could lead to a population increase in Midland.
The nature of the jobs you see in the oil and gas sector attracts some of the young professionals who want to come here, Bentley said.
Overall, more U.S. counties saw population gains than losses in 2023, but the South grew faster than much of the rest of the country, according to census data.
|
