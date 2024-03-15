Stock Market Today: Global Markets Mostly Down After Wall Street Pullback | First World War

BEIJING (AP) Stocks fell Friday in Europe and Asia after a batch of mixed data on the U.S. economy dashed hopes that interest rates would be eased soon.

Oil prices were lower.

Germany's DAX was flat at 17,944.46 and London's FTSE 100 was down less than 0.1%, at 7,739.48. In Paris, the CAC 40 index increased by 0.1%, to 8,170.95.

Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were almost unchanged.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 38,707.64.

Shares of automakers Honda and Nissan rose ahead of news that the two companies are collaborating on electric vehicles and automotive intelligence technology. Honda Motor Co. gained 1.7% while Nissan Motor Co. rose 3.2%.

In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.9% to 2,666.84.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.4% to 16,720.89 after reports said property prices had continued to fall since February. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 3,054.64.

China's market watchdog said regulators would tighten standards for listed companies.

There is still a gap between the quality of listed companies and the requirements of high-quality economic and social development and investors' expectations, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in an online statement.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% to 7,670.30.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the S&P 500 falling 0.3% and the Dow Industrials falling 0.4%. The Nasdaq composite index lost 0.3%.

Those moves were more decisive in the bond market, where Treasury yields rose after a report last month showed that inflation was a bit higher at the wholesale level than economists expected. It's the latest in a string of inflation data that has been worse than expected, leaving the door closed to earlier hopes that the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates during its meeting next week.

But other reports released Thursday also showed some slowing in the economy, fueling hopes that the long-term trend in inflation remains downward.

The question hanging over Wall Street is to what extent the latest signals of potentially stubborn inflation will ultimately delay rate cuts. That in turn could hurt the huge rally in U.S. stocks since late October, which has risen in 16 of the past 19 weeks.

Fed officials will give their latest forecasts on Wednesday for the evolution of interest rates this year, following their last policy meeting.

Among the data they will review is a Thursday report that shoppers spent less at U.S. retailers last month than economists expected. Such data weighs on the economy as a whole, but could also ease upward pressure on inflation.

The government also said retail sales were weaker in January than previously thought. Strong U.S. household spending was one of the pillars that allowed the economy to escape recession despite high interest rates.

Another report says fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This is good news for workers in general. But too much strength in the labor market, which has remained remarkably resilient, could increase upward pressure on inflation.

US Steel fell 6.4% after President Joe Biden came out against the company's proposed sale to Japan's Nippon Steel.

Nippon Steel announced plans in December to acquire the Pittsburgh-based steel producer for $14.1 billion in cash, sparking concerns about the deal's possible consequences for union workers, supply chains and the national security of the United States.

In other trading Friday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 34 cents to $80.92 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 36 cents to $85.06 a barrel.

The US dollar fell from 148.32 Japanese yen to 148.76 Japanese yen. The euro rose slightly from $1.0884 to $1.0886.