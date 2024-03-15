Stock market today: BHEL, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL among 9 stocks under F&O ban list today

Indian stock market today : A total of 9 stocks were banned from trading on Friday, March 15, 2024 in the Futures and Options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the shares will be available for trading on the spot market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, BHEL, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminum Company, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Tata Chemicals and ZEEL are the 9 stocks that are part of the stock market's F&O ban list for March 15.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, NSE said.

It is informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” NSE said.

No new positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

The benchmark Sensex rebounded 335 points while Nifty closed above the 22,100 level on Thursday as buying in IT stocks and capital goods helped broader markets recover from sharp losses from yesterday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 335.39 points, or 0.46 percent, to settle at 73,097.28, with 20 of its constituents ending in the green and 10 in the red. During the day, it jumped 602.41 points or 0.82 percent to 73,364.30.

The broader Nifty gained 148.95 points or 0.68 percent to close at 22,146.65 as 37 of its components stabilized higher and 13 posted losses.

The broader markets also saw a smart recovery with the BSE Smallcap index jumping 3.11 per cent and the Midcap index 2.28 per cent.

Among the indices, services jumped 3.99 percent, telecommunications 3.81 percent, utilities (3.38 percent), oil and gas (3.11 percent), electricity (2.93 percent), industrial products (2.66 percent) and raw materials (2.49 percent). hundred).

The Bankex index emerged as the only laggard.

Published: Mar 15, 2024, 06:20 IST

