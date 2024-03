China tightens regulations after recent stock market collapse Radio Free Asia

China's top securities regulator has issued new guidelines aimed at tightening regulation after China's stock markets collapsed in the first two months of the year, wiping out billions of dollars as the economy reels. The draft guidelines will see the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) increase its supervision and supervision of listed companies, brokerage houses and public fund companies, and accelerate the construction of blue-chip investment banks , said the vice president of regulatory agencies, Li Chao, in a press release. conference Friday in Beijing. By raising the entry bar for public listings, Li said it would improve the quality of companies at the source. We will strictly prohibit companies from blindly listing on stock exchanges to make money, overfunding, fabricating financial reports, or reporting false or fabricated information. Such behavior will be punished seriously and legally, he said. According to Yan Bojin, head of public offering supervision of the CSRC, the tightening of regulations was a response to findings that listing applicants have weak internal control mechanisms, irregular corporate governance and financial fraud. in some companies. Likewise, supervision of the control responsibilities of intermediaries such as stock exchanges will be strengthened, as will the regulation of securities companies and public funds, Yan added. The stock market has been rocked by frequent turmoil in recent years, weighed down by a real estate crisis characterized by defaults as well as Beijing's crackdown on sectors like technology and tutoring services. While it's not about the economy, it is a barometer of investor expectations and the level of confidence in China's prospects. Between December and early February, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell nearly 11%. It has only started to rebound, helped by Beijing's recent decision. measures put a floor under stock prices. He did so by pushing public funds to invest in stocks, curbing short sales that bet on falling prices, and cracking down on trading by quant funds, which use computer algorithms to seize investment opportunities. . Wu Qing, the new appointed The CSRC chairman, also known as the broker butcher, attacked quantitative funds accused of worsening the crisis in a stock market made up mainly of retail investors. The value of the quant funds sector is estimated to have doubled over the past three years, with losses spreading across the market. Edited by Mike Firn and Taejun Kang.

