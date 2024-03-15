Porsche shares climb as luxury brand touts higher dividends, model launches





By Barbara Kollmeyer A previous version of this report incorrectly referenced Porsche Automobil Holding SE. The story has been corrected. Shares of Porsche AG rose on Tuesday after the German luxury car maker forecast a tougher 2024 but also declared a dividend. The German premium sports car maker's (XE:P911) annual revenue rose 7.7% to €40.5 billion and recorded an operating profit of €7.3 billion. euros, a gain of 7.6%. These figures both exceed the Visible Alpha consensus by 40.29 and 7.23 billion euros, respectively. But Porsche also warned that it expects operational sales yield to fall to between 15% and 17% in 2024, after a return of 18% in 2023. This is partly because the automaker is planning several car launches this year: the Panamera, Macan, Taycan and 911 models. Oliver Blume, chairman of the board, called 2024 “the year of car launches.” products” for the company, saying it would surpass anything it has done before. “We will introduce a variety of exhilarating sports cars to the road that will delight our customers around the world,” Blume said. The company recorded total automobile deliveries of 320,221 in 2023, a gain of 3.3% compared to 2022. Porsche also announced that it would offer a dividend of 2.30 euros per ordinary share compared to 1 euro last year. Shares of Porsche rose 4% on Tuesday, although analysts expressed some concerns over the lower forecast. “Porsche highlighted increased launch costs for new models, higher depreciation charges and a weaker global economy. We see the guide as leading to consensus downgrades of 5%, following previous downgrades in December.” , said a team of Citi analysts led by Harald Hendrikse, who rate the automaker as neutral. Hendrikse and his team said Porsche's “transformation will take time” as the company's product line needed to be renewed. “This is happening now – but the full impact on pricing and profitability will take time and will now come from a lower base. FY25E should be a better year with all products available, but obviously FY25E EPS [earnings per share] will probably also now be weaker. While there could be a potential buying opportunity later in FY24, we believe many investors will wait for improved sales and earnings momentum,” Citi analysts said. -Barbara Kollmeyer This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal. (END) Dow Jones Newswires 03/15/24 0417ET Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240315232/porsches-stock-climbs-as-luxury-brand-touts-dividend-hike-model-launches The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos