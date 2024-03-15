Wall Street slips further away from records on inflation fears – WJBF





Stocks fell in early trading and fell further away from the record high set earlier this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.7%. Treasury yields rose slightly in the bond market. Adobe collapsed after giving investors weak revenue forecasts. Investors are capping a week of heavy economic reports that showed inflation, while slowing overall, remains higher than expected. The reports have raised concerns about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision, although Wall Street still sees potential for a cut in June. THIS IS A LATEST UPDATE. Earlier AP story follows below. Wall Street posted slight gains in early trading Friday as markets attempt to close out another week of ups and downs on the positive side. Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each rose less than 0.2% before the bell. Markets have oscillated between small gains and losses this week following a series of mixed economic data. A report showed that inflation was a bit higher at the wholesale level last month than economists expected. It's the latest in a string of inflation data that has been worse than expected, leaving the door closed to earlier hopes that the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates during its meeting next week. Other reports Thursday also showed some slowing in the economy, fueling hopes that the long-term trend in inflation remains downward and that the Fed will cut rates three times this year. from June. Fed officials will give their latest forecasts on Wednesday for the evolution of interest rates this year, following their last policy meeting. In after-hours trading, software maker Adobe fell 11.2% after giving a tepid forecast, even though it beat Wall Street's sales and profit targets. The situation is similar for Ulta Beauty, the cosmetics retailer, which beat analysts' sales and profit forecasts but issued forecasts that left investors wanting more. Its shares slipped 7.2% before the bell Friday. In Europe at midday, the German DAX rose by 0.4%, the FTSE 100 in London by less than 0.1% and in Paris, the CAC 40 jumped by 0.6%. In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 38,707.64. Shares of automakers Honda and Nissan rose ahead of news that the two companies are collaborating on electric vehicles and automotive intelligence technology. Honda Motor Co. gained 1.7% while Nissan Motor Co. rose 3.2%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.9% to 2,666.84. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.4% to 16,720.89 after reports said property prices had continued to fall since February. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 3,054.64. China's market watchdog said regulators would tighten standards for listed companies. There is still a gap between the quality of listed companies and the requirements of high-quality economic and social development and investors' expectations, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in an online statement. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% to 7,670.30. On the bond market, Treasury bills stabilized somewhat after Thursday's increase, with the 2-year remaining at 4.69% and the 10-year falling to 4.27% from 4.29%. In other trading Friday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 47 cents to $80.79 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 45 cents to $84.97 a barrel. The US dollar fell from 148.32 Japanese yen to 148.67 Japanese yen. The euro rose slightly from $1.0884 to $1.0891. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 0.3% and the Dow Industrials lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 0.3%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wjbf.com/business/ap-business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-markets-retreat-after-data-dash-hopes-that-a-us-rate-cut-is-imminent/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos