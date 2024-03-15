Dream Exchange welcomes new investor Louay Mishu, ready to continue its mission as the first minority-governed exchange





CHICAGO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dream exchange is proud to announce that this seasoned executive Louay M. Mishu and his wife Jeannie joined his community of investors. Louay's support marks a defining moment in Dream Exchange's mission to become the first minority corporation to operate an exchange in U.S. history. Louay M. Mishu obtained a bachelor's degree in engineering with a specialization in electrical engineering from Vanderbilt University. Louay embarked on a diverse career at Procter & Bet (P&G) which spans three decades. His roles have spanned many responsibilities, from process engineering and line management to senior management positions in areas such as warehousing, transportation and global innovation. Along with his professional achievements, he cherishes his role as a proud father. Louay and his wife Jeannie, a dedicated high school teacher who he considers the “foundation of their family,” provide more than just financial support. They bring a tradition of steadfastness and a commitment to moving society forward. His investment is not just monetary, it is an affirmation of the profound social impact that Dream Exchange is poised to have on the investment landscape by promoting diversity and ethical practices within the financial industry. “As a Chaldean immigrant, my parents’ tireless efforts to pursue the American dream greatly influenced my dedication to family and community success,” said Louay. “Jeannie and I are extremely proud to invest in Dream Exchange. This is an institution truly capable of changing the world for the better, starting with fostering fairness and accessibility in finance.” Joe Cécala, Founder and CEO of Dream Exchange recognized the latest addition to its investor community by stating: “The generational search for opportunity that Louay represents is exactly the philosophy we embody here at Dream Exchange. His investment comes at a critical time as we strengthen our commitment to this cause alongside the principles of Main Street Growth Act.” Dream Exchange is hosting an upcoming free webinar, Dream Exchange revealed: unlocking capital and empowering entrepreneurson April 9, 2024has 4 PM EST. Register for this exclusive event! About Dream Swap The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become the first minority-owned and controlled corporation to operate a chartered exchange in the history of United States. Additionally, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of exchange called a venture exchange, which will list and trade the securities of small start-up companies. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instills ethics, humanity and fairness in finance. Visit our website and follow us LinkedIn for more.

