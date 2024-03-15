Stock market today: Wall Street slips after another worse-than-expected inflation report | News

NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after a batch of mixed economic data appeared to drive the final nail into hopes that easier interest rates could arrive very soon.

The S&P 500 fell 14.83 points, or 0.3%, to 5,150.48, although it remained near its all-time high set Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.66 points, or 0.4%, to 38,905.66, and the Nasdaq composite lost 49.24 points, or 0.3%, to 16,128.53.

The moves were more decisive in the bond market, where Treasury yields rose after a report showed inflation was low. hotter at the wholesale level last month than economists predicted. This is the last of a data string on inflation it was worse than expectedwhich left the door closed to previous hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates at its meeting next week.

But other reports released Thursday also showed some slowing in the economy, fueling hopes that the long-term trend in inflation remains downward.

Traders still widely expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in June, according to CME Group data. The Fed's policy rate is at its highest level since 2001 in hopes of curbing inflation, and cuts would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system.

The question hanging over Wall Street is to what extent the latest signals of potentially stubborn inflation will ultimately delay rate cuts. That in turn could hurt the huge rally in U.S. stocks since late October, which has risen in 16 of the past 19 weeks.

On Thursday, traders pushed some bets on a first interest rate cut in July from June.

Today's combination of data could push the Federal Reserve to signal that it plans only two rate cuts this year, down from three previously, according to Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Fed officials will give their latest forecasts on Wednesday for the evolution of interest rates this year, following their last policy meeting.

Among the data they will review is a report from Thursday that says shoppers spend less at U.S. retailers last month than economists predicted. Such data weighs on the economy as a whole, but could also ease upward pressure on inflation.

The government also said retail sales were weaker in January than previously thought. Strong U.S. household spending was one of the pillars that allowed the economy to escape recession despite high interest rates.

Separate report says fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This is good news for workers in general. But too much strength in the labor market, which has remained remarkably resilient, could increase upward pressure on inflation.

The data combination pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.28%, up from 4.19% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, rose to 4.69% from 4.63%.

On Wall Street, Dollar General swung wildly despite reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter. Its stock fell 5.1% after rising more than 6% earlier.

Dollar General executives said inflation was pushing customers to compromise in the aisles, away from non-essential products and big brands. It is also removing self-checkouts in more than 300 of its stores which are experiencing significant inventory losses.

A day earlier, rival Dollar Tree fell after reporting weaker-than-expected results and saying it would close hundreds of its Family Dollar stores.

Dicks Sporting Goods jumped 15.5% after reporting higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter and increasing its dividend.

Robinhood Markets gained 5.2% as near-record prices for stocks and cryptocurrencies led to strong growth in trading activity among its customers last month.

US Steel fell 6.4% after President Joe Biden spoke out against the planned sale of the business to Nippon Steel of Japan.

Japanese steel announced plans in December to acquire the Pittsburgh-based steel producer for $14.1 billion in cash, sparking concerns about the deal's possible consequences for union workers, supply chains and safety national of the United States.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev in the United States fell 5.5% after Altria announced it was selling part of its stake in the Budweiser maker.

Homebuilder Lennar fell 7.6% despite stronger-than-expected profit growth, with revenue falling short of analysts' forecasts.

In foreign stock markets, indices were mixed in Europe and Asia.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3% as speculation grew that the Bank of Japan may soon end its policy of keeping interest rates below zero.

AP Business writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.