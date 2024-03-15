DOE releases report outlining how America can sustainably produce more than 1 billion tons of biomass per year





WASHINGTON DC The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today released the Billion Tonnes 2023 (BT23) Report, which shows that the United States could sustainably triple its biomass production to more than a billion tonnes per year. The report, the fourth in a series of assessments of potential U.S. biomass resources since 2005, finds that 1 billion tons of biomass could meet more than 100 percent of projected aviation fuel demand in the country, thereby enabling the United States to completely decarbonize the aviation industry with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Advancing clean energy solutions like biomass is essential to achieving long-term national decarbonization goals and is a key part of President Biden's plan. Investing in America Program providing new economic opportunities across the country while tackling the climate crisis. President Biden is dedicated to building a thriving bioeconomy that benefits all Americans and ensures that everyone, from farmers and scientists to healthcare professionals and engineers, can play a leading role in our clean energy future, a declared U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. The Billion-Ton report shows that America is poised to become the global leader in the emerging renewable biomass industry, unlocking exciting economic opportunities for agricultural and rural communities and helping to advance the sustainable fuels we need. we need to reduce harmful emissions and make communities healthier across the country. Decarbonization of the Americas' transportation and industrial sectors depends on significantly increasing the production of renewable biomass for use in liquid fuels, bio-based chemicals, and other products. Highlights of the report include: The United States currently uses approximately 342 million tons of biomass, including corn kernels for ethanol and wood/wood waste for heat and electricity, to meet approximately 5% of annual energy demand of the Americas.

The United States can triple biomass production, producing approximately 60 billion gallons of low-GHG liquid fuels, while meeting projected demand for food, feed, fiber, in conventional forest products and exports.

Currently available but unused biomass resources can add approximately 350 million tons of additional biomass per year over current uses and double the U.S. bioeconomy.

Biomass resources, such as energy crops, in a future mature market, can provide more than 400 million tonnes of biomass per year beyond current uses.

Further technological innovations could lead to scalable and emerging resources that represent additional biomass potential.

The analysis ensures sustainable results by considering potential risks to soil, air and water quality, water availability and the imperative to protect the forests and biodiversity of the Americas . The BT23 report analyzes the biomass production capacity of around sixty resources, several of which have never been the subject of a DOE Billion-Ton assessment. These include winter oilseed crops, trees and brush harvested from forests to prevent wildfires, macroalgae such as seaweed grown on ocean farms, and carbon dioxide from industrial facilities . The report finds that the wide dispersion and variety of these resources will ensure that the benefits of increased biomass production extend to both rural and urban areas. Expanding domestic sustainable biomass production supports the Biden-Harris Administration's whole-of-government approach to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and strengthening U.S. international leadership in clean energy. It also supports the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge, which aims to reduce SAF lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by 50% compared to conventional fuel, and the Clean Fuels & Products Energy Earthshot, which aims to decarbonize fuel and chemical industry through alternative sources. of carbon. BT23, developed by Oak Ridge National Laboratory on behalf of DOE's Office of Bioenergy Technologies, reflects input and reviews from multiple federal agencies, national laboratories, universities, and industry stakeholders. Learn more about the Billion Tonnes Report 2023. Additionally, the US Department of Agriculture recently published the Plan to Enable the Bioeconomy in America: Building a Resilient Biomass Supply report, which outlines a plan to strengthen the resilience of the biomass supply chain for domestic manufacturing of bio-based products while advancing environmental sustainability and market opportunities for small and medium-sized producers. Visit the Office of Bioenergy Technologies webpage to learn more about DOE's efforts to build a strong, low-carbon bioeconomy.

