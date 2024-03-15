Stock market today: Asian markets retreat after data rush and hopes of imminent US rate cut

BEIJING (AP) Asian markets fell Friday, with Hong Kong's benchmark index falling 2%, after a batch of mixed data on…

BEIJING (AP) Asian markets fell Friday, with Hong Kong's benchmark index falling 2%, after a mixed set of data on the U.S. economy dashed hopes that interest rates would be eased soon. 'interest.

Oil prices and US futures fell.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 edged down 0.1% to 38,751.54, while South Korea's Kospi fell 1.4% to 2,680.70.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2% to 16,622.02 after reports said property prices had continued to fall since February.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2% to 3,032.84, while the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9% to 7,646.70.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the S&P 500 falling 0.3% to 5,150.48, although it was still near its all-time high set on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 38,905.66 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.3% to 16,128.53.

The moves were more decisive in the bond market, where Treasury yields rose after a report showed inflation was low. hotter at the wholesale level last month than economists predicted. This is the last of a data string on inflation it was worse than expectedwhich left the door closed to previous hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates at its meeting next week.

But other reports released Thursday also showed some slowing in the economy, fueling hopes that the long-term trend in inflation remains downward.

The question hanging over Wall Street is to what extent the latest signals of potentially stubborn inflation will ultimately delay rate cuts. That in turn could hurt the huge rally in U.S. stocks since late October, which has risen in 16 of the past 19 weeks.

Fed officials will give their latest forecasts on Wednesday for the evolution of interest rates this year, following their last policy meeting.

Among the data they will review is a report from Thursday that says shoppers spend less at U.S. retailers last month than economists predicted. Such data weighs on the economy as a whole, but could also ease upward pressure on inflation.

The government also said retail sales were weaker in January than previously thought. Strong U.S. household spending was one of the pillars that allowed the economy to escape recession despite high interest rates.

Separate report says fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. This is good news for workers in general. But too much strength in the labor market, which has remained remarkably resilient, could increase upward pressure on inflation.

The data combination pushed the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.28%, up from 4.19% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks Fed expectations, rose to 4.69% from 4.63%.

On Wall Street, Dollar General swung wildly despite reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter. Its stock fell 5.1% after rising more than 6% earlier.

Dollar General executives said inflation was pushing customers to compromise in the aisles, away from non-essential products and big brands. A day earlier, rival Dollar Tree fell after reporting weaker-than-expected results and saying it would close hundreds of its Family Dollar stores.

Dicks Sporting Goods jumped 15.5% after reporting higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter and increasing its dividend.

Robinhood Markets gained 5.2% as near-record prices for stocks and cryptocurrencies led to strong growth in trading activity among its customers last month.

US Steel fell 6.4% after President Joe Biden spoke out against the planned sale of the business to Nippon Steel of Japan.

Japanese steel announced plans in December to acquire the Pittsburgh-based steel producer for $14.1 billion in cash, sparking concerns about the deal's possible consequences for union workers, supply chains and safety national of the United States.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev in the United States fell 5.5% after Altria announced it was selling part of its stake in the Budweiser maker.

Homebuilder Lennar fell 7.6% despite stronger-than-expected profit growth, with revenue falling short of analysts' forecasts.

In other trading Friday morning, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 12 cents to $81.14 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 15 cents to $85.27 a barrel.

The US dollar fell from 148.32 Japanese yen to 148.39 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0878 from $1.0884.

