Stock market today: Wall Street moves further away from records due to inflation fears





Stocks fell on Wall Street on Friday and are poised for a mixed end to a busy week with reports showing that inflation, while slowing overall, remains stubborn. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% and is on track for a slight loss this week. The index hit a record high on Tuesday, but has been largely hesitant since. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 223 points, or 0.6%, as of 1:22 p.m., and the Nasdaq composite fell 1%. Technology stocks were the main weightings that dragged the market down. Software maker Adobe fell 13.9% after giving investors weak revenue forecasts. A closely watched report from the University of Michigan showed that consumer confidence fell unexpectedly in March. Consumers have become slightly less optimistic about the economy, but continue to expect inflation to fall further, a potential sign that consumer prices are under control. Inflation remains Wall Street's top concern amid hopes the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates. The Fed sharply raised interest rates starting in 2022 in an effort to bring inflation back to its 2% target. Consumer inflation reached 9.1% in 2022. A consumer price report released this week showed inflation remained stubborn, rising to 3.2% in February from 3.1% in January. Another report on wholesale prices also showed that inflation remained higher than Wall Street expected. Other reports this week showed some slowing in the economy, boosting hopes of a continued slowdown in inflation in the long term. The rally in stocks that began in October has essentially stalled in March as investors try to determine what's going to happen with inflation, the Fed and the economy. You can kind of look both ways and find reason to worry about stocks, said Brian Nick, senior investment strategist at the Macro Institute. Investors still need to worry about the delayed impact on the economy from the Fed's historic rate hikes, he said. The overall economy remains strong, but it is showing signs of slowing, which could mean a recession is still possible. Things are happening more slowly than investors think, he said. The policy lag that exerts downward pressure is much longer than investors have priced in. Fed officials will give their latest forecasts on Wednesday for the evolution of interest rates this year, following their last policy meeting. Traders are still leaning toward a rate cut in June, according to CME Group data. The central bank has previously indicated that it expects three rate cuts in 2024. A rate cut would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system. Bond yields have risen slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.29% to 4.31% Thursday evening. The 2-year Treasury yield increased to 4.72% from 4.69%. Weak financial forecasts weighed on several companies. Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty fell 4.6% after giving investors disappointing profit forecasts for the year. Electronics maker Jabil fell 16.5% after lowering its revenue forecast for the year. European markets were mixed, while Asian markets declined. _____ AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott, and AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber, contributed to this report.

