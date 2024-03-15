5 things to know before the stock market opens





Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is down from its record highs above $73,000 and is now around $67,000; shares of Adobe (ADBE) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) both fall on disappointing outlook; Japan's Honda Motor (HMC) and Nissan plan to explore electric vehicle partnership; and McDonald's (MCD) customers in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong are reportedly having difficulty ordering from their restaurants. U.S. stock futures were little changed ahead of March consumer confidence numbers, which come after Thursday's inflation data gave the Federal Reserve another reason not to cut interest rates . Here's what investors need to know today. 1. Bitcoin Slumps as Frothy Market Concerns Send Cryptocurrencies Lower Bitcoin (BTCUSD) has extended its pullback from its last record high, currently trading around $67,000 after hitting record highs above $73,000 this week. Other cryptocurrencies also fell as investors became increasingly concerned that the recent rally could be overtaken. Thursday's high inflation data also contributed to some of the crisis, with investors worried that continued price pressures could prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates soon. Inflation numbers have pushed Treasury yields higher, which typically leads risk-averse traders to shift their investments to safer assets like Treasuries instead of riskier assets like crypto. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was also down sharply. 2. Adobe collapses after releasing disappointing outlook Shares of Adobe (ADBE) fell more than 10% in premarket trading after the company issued a disappointing outlook for the current quarter that offset stronger profits in the fiscal first quarter. The creator of AI imaging tool Firefly said it expects second-quarter revenue of between $5.25 billion and $5.3 billion. However, analysts had predicted a forecast at the high end of that range, at $5.3 billion. 3. Japan's Honda and Nissan explore partnership for electric vehicles Honda Motor (HMC) and Nissan plan to explore an electric vehicle (EV) partnership that will bring together two of Japan's largest automakers at a time when many companies are scaling back electric vehicle expansion plans amid a surge costs and slowing demand. The two companies announced in a press release on Friday that they had signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a feasibility study on a strategic partnership. It is important to prepare for the increasing pace of mobility transformation in the medium and long term, and it is significant that we have reached this agreement based on a mutual understanding that Honda and Nissan face common challenges, a said Makoto Uchida, CEO of Honda. said in a statement. 4. Ulta Beauty collapses due to weak guidance and a competitive industry Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) fell more than 6% in pre-market trading after the beauty retailer forecast full-year profit slightly below expectations. Beauty is an attractive category, and the intensity of competition continues to increase as channels blur and distribution expands, CEO Dave Kimbell said on the company's earnings call . Ulta Beauty said it expects to earn between $26.20 and $27 per share this year, slightly below forecasts. 5. McDonald's stores in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong suffer from technical problems McDonald's (MCD) customers in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong reportedly had difficulty ordering at fast food restaurants on Friday, with some operators citing technical issues with ordering systems. In the articles on The New York Times, McDonalds Japan said its restaurants were experiencing technical difficulties due to a system outage and many stores had been suspended across the country. McDonald's has about 2,900 restaurants in Japan, its largest market outside the United States and China. The company's shares were little changed premarket but fell earlier this week after its chief financial officer told an investors conference that its low-income customers had cut back on spending on fast food.

