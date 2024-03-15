LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Million Dollar Stock Market Win | Notice





For the editor: Evidence presented to the Times-Tribune showed that I won $1 million in the stock market BUT for other members of my family. It also showed that I lost $24,000 of my own money on CALLS (see footnote for a definition of CALLS). My doctorate is in educational psychology from the University of Oklahoma and I am the brother of Marvin Mills who managed the Western Auto store in Corbin for 30 years. It is with remorse that I relate how painful it was during this time to lose $24,000 of my own money. But out of my million-dollar winnings for my family members, I paid $186,000 in cash to buy them a house; $12,700 for a roof for the house and $5,000 for a chimney for everything for the others. Paying cash for large items is the way to go, I say. Ultimately, as of June 2023, I had managed a balance of approximately $522,000 across 14 different accounts, 12 of which were for others. All accounts are managed by me so that taxes are paid in a timely manner and transactions can be completed quickly. I have a habit of taking money off the table, so to speak, every January. In 2022, I took $41,000 out of the market for others. In hindsight, I should have taken $80,000 off my original goal since the market crashed from that date. But hindsight is 20/20 and is rarely useful when investing in the stock market. Right now I have $91,000 in profit, mostly for others. And yes, I almost saved $24,000 to get back into the CALLS market. When asked why I didn't consolidate certain accounts to make up for my $24,000 loss, I simply said that accounts should not be mixed. This way you can clearly see which accounts have WINNINGS and which have LOSSES based on each account's stocks. Each account is independent, and what's more, 12 of those accounts were other people's money and that would be theft. I asked my friend Jerry Gambrel about this situation and Jerry said, Doc, some of us were just supposed to be poor. Enjoy it. You may be eligible for food stamps. The difficulty of investing in the stock market, I say, is obtaining the money necessary to invest. You have to save, save, save and then not make a mistake when making your first investment. If you make a profit on your first investment, you have that money to invest more, but if you lose 50% of your first investment, you will have to double that investment just to get even. Now this is a difficult task to hoe. All my accounts are for my family members. I would add that I am not authorized to SELL securities and therefore do not comment publicly on actions. Glen D. Mills Middletown, Ohio Calls are options for a specific period of time, such as six months, to buy shares of a stock at a given price. If the stock price increases, the value of the call increases and you make money. If the stock price falls or the time limit expires, you lose money or your entire investment. Like life, all investments are a gamble.

