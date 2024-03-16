Stock market today: Wall Street moves further away from records due to inflation fears





Wall Street closed out its second straight week of losses Friday, giving back some of the gains that helped propel the stock market to a record high earlier this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, its third straight loss. The benchmark index hit a record high on Tuesday, but fluctuated mostly in the days that followed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, while the Nasdaq composite finished down 1%. Technology stocks represented the largest weightings in the market. Software maker Adobe fell 13.7% after giving investors weak revenue forecasts. Microsoft fell 2.1% and Broadcom fell 2.1%. Shares of communications services also helped push the market lower. Meta platforms fell 1.6% and Google parent Alphabet fell 1.3%.

Overall, the S&P 500 fell 33.39 points to 5,117.09. The Dow fell 190.89 points to 38,714.77, and the Nasdaq fell 155.36 points to 15,973.17. The latest pullback in stocks came as traders reviewed several reports showing that inflation, while slowing overall, remains stubborn. A closely watched report from the University of Michigan showed that consumer confidence dropped unexpectedly in March. Consumers have become slightly less optimistic about the economy, but continue to expect inflation to fall further, a potential sign that consumer prices are under control. Inflation remains Wall Street's top concern amid hopes the Federal Reserve will begin cutting interest rates. The Fed sharply raised interest rates starting in 2022 in an effort to bring inflation back to its 2% target. Consumer inflation reached 9.1% in 2022.

A report on consumer price This week, inflation remains stubborn, reaching 3.2% in February compared to 3.1% in January. Another report on wholesale price also showed that inflation remained higher than Wall Street expected. Other reports this week showed some slowing in the economy, boosting hopes of a continued slowdown in inflation in the long term. The rally in stocks that began in October has essentially stalled in March as investors try to determine what's going to happen with inflation, the Fed and the economy. You can kind of look both ways and find reason to worry about stocks, said Brian Nick, senior investment strategist at the Macro Institute.

Investors still need to worry about the delayed impact on the economy from the Fed's historic rate hikes, he said. The overall economy remains strong, but it is showing signs of slowing, which could mean a recession is still possible. Things are happening more slowly than investors think, he said. The policy lag that exerts downward pressure is much longer than investors have priced in. Fed officials will give their latest forecasts on Wednesday for the evolution of interest rates this year, following their last policy meeting. Traders are still leaning toward a rate cut in June, according to CME Group data. The Fed's key rate remains at its highest level since 2001. The central bank has kept its benchmark rate stable since July 2023 and previously indicated it planned three rate cuts in 2024. Lower rates would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system.

Bond yields have risen slightly. The 10-year Treasury yield rose from 4.29% to 4.31% Thursday evening. The 2-year Treasury yield increased to 4.73% from 4.69%. Weak financial forecasts weighed on several companies. Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty fell 5.2% after giving investors disappointing profit forecasts for the year. Electronics maker Jabil fell 16.5% after lowering its revenue forecast for the year. European markets finished mixed, while Asian markets fell.

