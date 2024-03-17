Nationwide faces growing calls to give members a say in Virgin Money takeover | In all the countries

Business
Building society Nationwide is facing growing calls to give its 16 million members a say over its proposed $2.9 billion takeover of rival Virgin Money, in what would be the largest major British banking operation since the financial crisis.
It's just under two weeks since the building society shocked the town by announcing it had reached a preliminary deal to pay Virgin Money shareholders 220p per share, a 38% premium to the share price. the action of lenders at the time.
The move, if approved, would create Britain's second-largest savings and loans group and propel Nationwide into the big leagues of retail banking with 700 branches and combined assets of around 366.3 billion.
However, the deal would mean an entry into the riskier world of merchant banking and the takeover of Northern Rock's former mortgage business. The acquisition would also bring a big payday to Sir Richard Branson, a move that could embarrass some Nationwide members. Branson stands to reap more than €400 million from the deal thanks to his remaining 14.5% stake in Virgin Money, which he founded in 1995.
While most UK banks are owned by their shareholders, Nationwide is the last major mutually owned financial institution, meaning the board is accountable to its customers who have bank, savings and mortgage accounts. Some of these members would question whether a significant takeover would be in their best interest.
Alongside the massive payout to Branson, a successful takeover would also net Virgin Money bosses $6 million, with long-serving chief executive David Duffy pocketing $3.5 million alone.
House of Lords member and former pensions minister Ros Altmann is among those who said it would be wise of the building society to give its members a say in the takeover.
The whole beauty of a mutual is that it is managed in the interest of its members who also have the right to vote and giving them the opportunity to exercise their right in the context of a major transaction seems reasonable, a- she declared.
Financial services expert and peer Sharon Bowles suggested that while the deal looks good on paper, it would result in a significant change in the character of Nationwide.
Are they [the members] will it be better if it is bigger? she asked.
Nationwide has bought out a number of smaller building societies in the past, including Dunfermline, Derbyshire and Cheshire, without the vote of their members. However, this deal is a much bigger deal. Virgin Money, based in Newcastle, is around a third the size of Nationwide and includes banks in Yorkshire and Clydesdale.
Nationwide boss Debbie Crosbie has written to the company's 16 million members to outline the deal, but the letter does not explain why it would be in members' best interests, partly because the board has not yet made an official offer for Virgin.
Combining our businesses would put us in a stronger position to continue providing fairer payments to our eligible members nationwide, better value mortgages and savings, and industry-leading customer service. Over time, we will aim to provide a wider range of products and services to our customers and members, including Virgin Money's well-established business banking services, the letter to members said.
The national candidacy was supported by several mutual sector champions and other analysts.
Robin Fieth, chief executive of the Building Societies Association, said: Many financial services sectors would benefit from the mutual model, including business banking.
This weekend the Mail on Sunday reported that if just 500 Nationwide members filed 50 each, they could call an extraordinary meeting to push for a vote on the Virgin deal. The company has reportedly consulted a lawyer who says no member vote is needed under the Building Societies Act 1985 to approve the Virgin takeover.
The company's board is concerned that a vote would not only miss the April 4 deadline by which the offer must be made, but would also tie the board's hands and restrict its ability to buy a listed bank.
