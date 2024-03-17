Looking for decades of passive income? 2 High-Yielding Stocks to Buy Now





If you're a dividend investor looking to build a reliable stream of passive income, you need to consider much more than just a company's dividend yield. You need to look at the company supporting this dividend to make sure it can survive for decades. Two high-yielding stocks that look like they can do just that and pay you well for sticking around are Enbridge (IN B -0.42%) And Black Hills Society (BKH -0.46%). Here's what you need to know. Enbridge is well positioned to reliably grow its dividend Enbridge is one of the largest midstream companies in North America. It has a vast portfolio of energy infrastructure, which would be virtually impossible to replace or relocate. It largely charges fees for the use of its assets, generating reliable cash flow even when energy prices are low. It also owns a natural gas utility business and renewable energy assets, including offshore wind farms in Europe. This diversification is useful as the company strives to adjust its portfolio based on changes occurring in global energy markets. Enbridge has a dividend yield of 7.5%. The dividend has been increased every year for the past 29 years. It is therefore a reliable dividend payer with a clear focus on returning value to shareholders. Additionally, the company has an investment grade balance sheet and the distributable cash flow payout ratio of 65% is comfortably in the middle of management's target range. The dividend is also based on a solid financial basis. As for growth, it will likely be slow and steady over time. Indeed, the huge yield will likely account for the vast majority of an investor's return, which should be just fine if you're looking to maximize your income stream. And yet Enbridge management estimates its distributable cash flow will grow about 5% per year over the long term. Dividend growth would likely follow this pace as well. Black Hills is a disgraced dividend king Black Hills Corporation is a regulated natural gas and electric utility. It serves 1.3 million customers in parts of Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. As a regulated public service, it benefits from monopolies in the regions it serves but, in exchange, it must agree to have its tariffs and investment plans approved by the government. Generally speaking, regulators try to balance reasonable returns for the company and its investors with low costs and reliable power supply for customers. Ultimately, this basically means slow and steady growth for Black Hills. The best example of this is the company's status as a dividend king, with more than five decades of annual dividend increases. The dividend yield is 4.8%, which is near the high end of the yield range over the past decade. In other words, the stock looks relatively cheap today. It has an investment grade balance sheet and a target payout ratio of 55% to 65%. To be fair, the payout ratio is currently at the upper end of that range. But long-term dividend history suggests that's no reason to worry about the dividend. When it comes to growth, the areas served by Black Hills are growing nearly three times faster than the overall U.S. population. And there is an ongoing global shift toward cleaner energy sources. Together, these facts should continue to lead to slow and steady growth as regulators work with the company to ensure there is enough reliable energy to keep customers happy. Strong Companies Generate Big Dividends You can easily find companies offering double-digit returns, but the real question is whether or not you can count on those returns for decades to come. This likely won't be a problem for Enbridge or Black Hills, two reliable dividend payers with attractive dividends and solid businesses. If you're looking for passive income, these two stocks should be on your shortlist today.

