Business
Stock Market Week Ahead: Fed Welcomes Crucial Decision; Nike and FedEx gain ground
- The Fed is expected to maintain interest rates at its March 20 meeting. Recent US inflation reports have reduced expectations of a rate cut by June.
- Nike and FedEx will report their third quarter results on March 21. Nike faces challenges, leading analysts to lower their EPS forecasts. FedEx fair value analysis suggests upside potential.
- Potential TikTok ban: Passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, the bill requires ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a U.S. ban, with a 165-day deadline for a legal challenge after the president signs it Biden.
Here's your Pro review of the major stock market events of the coming week.
FED decision on interest rates
The Federal Reserve is expected to meet on March 20 to make a decision, although there have been no changes to rate policy so far.
Stock markets faced challenges last week following reports of persistent inflation, dampening expectations that the Fed could cut interest rates by its June meeting.
Investors will pay close attention to the Fed's interest rate projections and statements from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for guidance on future monetary policy directions.
This event is likely to have a serious impact on price projections for the year. Stay tuned.
Profit overview of Nike and FedEx
Nike (NYSE:) and FedEx (NYSE:) are scheduled to report third-quarter results on March 21, after the market closes.
Wall Street is forecasting EPS of $0.75 and revenue of $12.28 billion for Nike. This week, a few analysts lowered their price targets for Nike. For example, Citi adjusted its price target from $135 to $125, while still recommending a Buy.
Citi highlighted several issues Nike is currently facing, including a decline in market sentiment regarding its revenue outlook since announcing its second-quarter results. Challenges such as excess inventory in North America, despite better inventory management and consistently high promotional activities, as well as cautious ordering from retailers, were noted.
Additionally, economic instability in China and Europe, as well as increased competition from Adidas (OTC:), which is regaining market share, are adding to the pressures on Nike.
InvestingPro's EPS Forecast Trend describes the trend in analyst EPS forecasts for Nike for the upcoming quarter. Analysts have reduced expectations for this quarter by 5.4% for EPS from 0.80 per share to 0.76 per share over the past 12 months. The reduction occurred mainly after the December 2023 second quarter report.
For FedEx, consensus estimates for the third quarter are $3.53 for EPS and $21.99 billion for revenue.
Recently, some analysts have also reduced their price targets for FedEx. Goldman Sachs, for example, lowered its price target from $293 to $291, maintaining its Buy rating.
The revision reflects the expected slowdown in B2B activity, a shift toward more economical rather than priority international shipping due to weak global economies and the potential impacts of extreme weather in January mentioned by several shipping companies during the shipping season. fourth quarter results.
However, InvestingPro's fair value analysis suggests that FedEx's stock price could see upside potential of around 12%, with Wall Street analysts forecasting an upside of around 16%.
Proposed ban on TikTok
On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a bill requiring ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, to divest the platform within six months or face a ban in the United States.
The bill is now expected to return to the Senate, where its future is less certain due to divided opinions among senators regarding the measure.
The legislation gives ByteDance, which has about 170 million U.S. users, 165 days to file a lawsuit following the signing of the bill by President Joe Biden, who last week indicated his intention to do it.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said last week that the company would take legal action if necessary.
***
Disclaimer: This article is written for informational purposes only; it does not constitute a solicitation, offer, advice or recommendation to invest as such and is not intended to encourage the purchase of any assets in any manner. I would like to remind you that any type of asset is evaluated from several points of view and is very risky and therefore any investment decision and the associated risk remains the responsibility of the investor.
