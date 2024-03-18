CIB and EFG certificates of deposit continue to rise on the London Stock Exchange





Foreign Depositary Receipts of CIB and EFG Holdings continued their upward trajectory on the London Stock Exchange, marking the second consecutive week of gains. CIB certificates of deposit climbed 19.8%, closing last week at $1.81, while EFG certificates rose about 5.2%, closing at $0.80. Separately, Edita Food Industries' certificate of deposit maintained a stable price of $1.99 for the second consecutive week, as did Orascom Financial Holding, priced at $0.01. At the close of trading on Sunday, Egyptian Stock Exchange indices recorded net sales by Egyptians totaling 175 million Egyptian pounds. The benchmark EGX30 index fell 0.81% to end at 31,062 points, up 24.78% since the start of the year. The EGX70 EWI fell 0.94% to 6,820 points, the broader EGX100 EWI index fell 1.08% to 9,767 points and the EGX30 Capped index fell 1.35% to 37,698 points. Trading activity reached 3.4 billion Egyptian pounds, with 620 million shares traded in 112,000 transactions, involving 206 listed companies. By the end of the session, 52 stocks had advanced, led by Saib Bank with a 20% rise and Cairo Oil and Soap Company with a 19.53% rise. Conversely, prices of 95 stocks fell, with Misr Oil and Soap Company seeing the biggest decline of around 11.02%, followed by Contact Financial with a decline of around 9.07%. The prices of 59 stocks remained stable. The total market capitalization reached EGP 2 trillion. Arab and foreign investors were net buyers, with transactions amounting to EGP 89 million and EGP 86 million respectively, representing 5.71% and 6.9% of the market. Conversely, Egyptian investors were net sellers, with transactions totaling around EGP 175 million, or 87.39%. Individual investors were responsible for 70.2% of market activity, with Egyptian and foreign individuals recording net sales of EGP 205 million and EGP 1 million, respectively. Arab individuals were net buyers, with purchases of EGP 31 million. Institutional investors accounted for 29.27% ​​of market transactions, with local and Arab institutions recording net purchases of EGP 30 million and EGP 58 million, respectively. Foreign institutions showed a buying trend with net purchases of 87 million Egyptian pounds.

