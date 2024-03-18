Stock market today: Biocon, RBL Bank, SAIL among the 11 stocks under F&O ban list on Monday, March 18

Indian stock market today : A total of 11 stocks were banned from trading on Monday, March 18, 2024 in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the shares will be available for trading on the spot market.

List of stocks subject to F&O ban today

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, BHEL, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminum Company, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Tata Chemicals and ZEEL are the 11 stocks that are part of the bourse's F&O ban list for March 18.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, NSE said.

It is informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” NSE said.

No new positions are permitted for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty fell more than half a percent on Friday, reflecting heavy losses in oil and gas, auto and energy stocks amid relentless capital outflows foreigners.

The 30-share BSE Sensex lost 453.85 points or 0.62 percent to settle at 72,643.43 after a weak start. During the day, the benchmark index fell 612.46 points or 0.83 percent to 72,484.82.

The NSE Nifty fell 123.30 points or 0.56 percent to 22,023.35.

On the weekly front, the benchmark BSE index fell 1,475.96 points or 1.99 percent, while the NSE Nifty fell 470.2 points or 2.09 percent.

The BSE small-cap index fell 2,640.82 points or 5.91 percent and the mid-cap index fell 1,602.41 points or 4 percent.

Stage alert!

Published: Mar 18, 2024, 06:22 IST

