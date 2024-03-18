Business
Nomura Lists New ETF Designed to Track the Performance of the JPX Prime 150 Index on the Toronto Stock Exchange
Tokyo, March 18, 2024 – Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. (NAM), the lead company within Nomura Group's investment management division, today announced the listing of a new ETF designed to track the performance of the JPX Prime 150 Index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (EAST). Starting today, investors can trade the ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange through securities dealers and dealers in Japan.
|Coded
|Name
|Hint
|Management fees
|159A
|NEXT FUNDS JPX Prime 150 Index Exchange Traded Fund
|JPX Prime 150 Index
|0.165%
annually
(0.15%, excluding taxes)1
Amid expectations of a mid- to long-term rise in Japanese stocks due to accelerating corporate management reforms, the ETF will provide investors around the world with opportunities to invest in selected Japanese companies for their profitability and future potential.
For more details about the ETF, please refer to https://nextfunds.jp/en/lineup/159A/.
“JPX Prime 150 Index” Disclaimer
The value of the JPX Prime 150 Index and the JPX Prime 150 Index trademarks are subject to proprietary rights held by JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. or affiliates of JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (hereinafter -hereinafter collectively referred to as “JPX”) and JPX holds all rights and know-how relating to the JPX Prime 150 index such as the calculation, publication and use of the value of the JPX Prime 150 index and relating to brands of the JPX Prime 150 Index. JPX will not be responsible for the calculation error, incorrect publication, delayed or interrupted publication of the value of the JPX Prime 150 Index. No licensed product is in any way sponsored, endorsed or promoted by JPX, and JPX shall not be liable for any damages resulting from the issuance and sale of the Licensed Product.
Nomura Asset Management Disclaimer
The content of this document is based on an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on May 30, 2023 by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. Although every effort has been made to translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation is not guaranteed, so please refer to the original Japanese document.
Please note that the information contained herein is for reference purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. to any person in Japan and does not constitute a distribution, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or to provide services in any jurisdiction in which such distribution or offer is not authorized.
In addition, none of the shares of the Fund have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 1933 Act), or under the securities laws of a state or political subdivision of the United States of America or any other state or political subdivision of the United States of America. of its territories, possessions or other areas subject to its jurisdiction, including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (the United States). The Fund has not been and will not be registered under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or under any other United States federal laws.
Accordingly, the information contained herein is not intended or directed to any person in the United States and the furnishing of the information contained herein shall in no way be construed as constituting an offer of securities or an offer to provide services to every person. in the United States or to any American person as the term is defined in the 1933 Act.
Furthermore, the information contained herein is not intended or directed to any person in the United Kingdom and the provision of the information contained herein shall in no way be construed as constituting an offer of securities or an offer to provide services to every person. UK.
Disclosures required in Japan
Risks of investing in ETFs
Because the Fund invests primarily in securities and futures contracts, there is a risk that the price of such securities or the net asset value per unit of the Fund will decline and result in an investment loss due to a decline in indicator, of a drop in the price of securities. including the index, the bankruptcy of an issuer of securities or the deterioration of an issuer's financial conditions, in addition to other market factors.
In addition, because certain securities of the Fund are influenced by foreign exchange rates, the net asset value may decline due to exchange rate fluctuations. The investor's capital is therefore not guaranteed.
Additionally, investment trusts are different from deposits and savings.
The risks of ETFs are not limited to the above.
Before investing in the Fund, potential investors should read the summary prospectus carefully and base their decisions on their own judgment.
ETF investment costs
An investor will incur the following charges when investing in the Fund.
Trading Fees:
Trading in the Fund incurs a brokerage commission fee set by a Type 1 Financial Instruments Business Provider (securities company) which manages the transaction. These commissions are separate from the actual value of the transaction. (As the commissions charged by each securities firm are different, it is not possible to specify a maximum amount.)
Management fees:
The total management fees are obtained by adding the amount determined in (2) below to the amount determined in (1) below. The management fee is paid from the assets of the trust and is therefore charged indirectly based on the holding period of the ETF.
(1) The amount obtained by multiplying the total net assets by a rate determined by the Management Company not to exceed 1.045% annually.* (0.95% excluding tax).
The maximum management fees for each ETF are shown above. For certain ETFs, management fees are calculated based on the capital of the Fund.
(2) If the securities belonging to the trust assets have been loaned, an amount not exceeding 55%* (50% excluding taxes) of the loan costs.*
The highest ETF lending fees are shown.
Other expenses:
ETF-related taxes, expenses necessary for administrative procedures of the trust (including various expenses necessary for the safekeeping of assets abroad), interest on advances provided by the trustee, sales consignment fees incurred when trading the securities included in the fund, audit fees, other expenses (including expenses related to the list of beneficiaries' interests and fees for using trademarks to submit indexes), and consumption taxes on these fees are incurred , if applicable, during the trust period. These expenses are paid from trust assets and are charged indirectly during the holding period of the ETF. Other expenses will vary depending on investment circumstances and therefore maximum rates and amounts cannot be specified in advance.
The total amount of fees and expenses above varies depending on the duration of the investment and therefore cannot be specified in advance.
For further details, please refer to the Fund Charges and Taxes section of the summary prospectus.
Remarks
Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. does not directly process order requests for the Fund from investors. To invest in the Fund, it is necessary to open an account with a nearby Type 1 financial instrument provider (securities company) that manages the ETFs and apply to the broker.
Registered company name: Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Registration number: Director of Kanto Local Financial Bureau (financial instrument companies) No. 373
Member associations: The Investment Trusts Association, Japan; Japan Association of Securities Investment Advisors; Association of Type II Financial Instrument Companies
Nomura
Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning approximately 30 countries and regions. By connecting Eastern and Western markets, Nomura serves the needs of individuals, institutions, corporations and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management and Wholesale (Global Markets and investment banking). Founded in 1925, the company builds on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, providing clients with creative solutions and thought leadership. For more information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.
|
