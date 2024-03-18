The Swiss Stock Exchange welcomes CASL, a disruptive solution

Zurich, March 18th2024 – The protocol based in Switzerland Liquid financing, in partnership with the issuerEmission.Swiss AG, launches CASL, an innovative ETP in the world of digital asset staking. CASL not only captures the performance of the underlying ADA, managed by the Cardano Foundation, but also the interest earned from staking the token. Distributed in the form of ETP (Exchange Traded Product), the product has been accessible to all types of investors since last Thursday on the Zurich stock exchange, the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN code CH1327686056 – Ticker CASL).

For Florian Voléry, co-founder of Liqwid Finance“CASL offers all the benefits of traditional and decentralized finance. It is a low-cost, liquid and institutional quality product.” He designed this ETP which not only follows the developments of the ADA token, a crypto asset launched in 2017 by Cardano, but harvests the returns from staking this token on the Cardano blockchain, the most decentralized to date. “With CASL, we want to take a new step,” emphasizes Florian Volery, “one that will bridge the gap between traditional management and digital asset management. Until now, most of the financial instruments available to investors in the crypto universe gave them access to developments in the underlying assets (Bitcoin, Ethereum, ADA, etc.). We are going even further, by leveraging ADA's circulating assets and redistributing the interest to investors Investors benefit from a double return on investment, as well as lower management fees (1.5%) than the average of competing products.

Swiss engineering, 100% secure

In addition to its return prospects above the sector average, the CASL ETP presents a particularly controlled risk profile. It is 100% backed by physical cryptographic assets: ADA tokens, which are real assets, held in a “cold” (offline) wallet. Staking of the ETP's ADA tokens is carried out by Liqwid on the Cardano network, the only one not to have suffered an outage over the last five years, compared to its largest competitors which also have a proof-consensus. of-stake (Solana, Ethereum, Avalanche).

“CASL allows investors to easily earn money, without the need for a cryptocurrency portfolio or specific knowledge, while contributing to the decentralization of finance,” summarizes Bruce Jackson, Head of Digital Assets at Apex Group. This decentralization is the key to the future of an inclusive world, in which millions of people who do not have access to banking infrastructure can participate.

The CASL ETP offers instant liquidity without any constraints, because the Cardano blockchain does not provide for any lock-up period for the assets in play. The entire value chain involves Swiss players, an additional guarantee of security.

The launch price has been set at 25 USD$ and is available in 2 additional currencies (CHF and ) which represents an actual exposure of 39 ADA (price of 1 ADA for ~0.64 USD$ | 03/12/2024).

For more information: please use the issuer's website https://issuance.swiss/products/

press contact: [email protected] or +41 79 269 53 31

About Liqwid Finance

Liqwid is a liquidity protocol for lending and borrowing Cardano native assets. The Liqwid protocol is composed of decentralized and audited smart contracts built on the Cardano blockchain.

Smart contracts allow users to deposit liquidity into a money market, earn interest and open over-collateralized loans directly, without intermediaries and in a secure manner.

The platform launched in February 2023 and currently holds over $70 million in assets on its protocol. Liqwid's mission is to build bridges between decentralized and traditional finance, with the aim of financing the real economy through blockchain technology.

About the Cardano Foundation

The Cardano Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization based in Switzerland, responsible for promoting the Cardano blockchain as public infrastructure across a wide range of industries. Based in Zug, Switzerland, the foundation oversees developments of Cardano, an open-source blockchain built through peer-reviewed research and a smart contract execution platform. The cryptocurrency used on Cardano is called Ada. Launched by Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of the Ethereum token, Cardano is the first blockchain platform secure enough to protect billions of data, scalable enough to adapt to global systems, and robust enough to support fundamental changes.

About Issuance.Swiss SA

Issuance.Swiss AG is a fully customized, dedicated, plug and play SPV ready to admit financial products to regulated European stock markets and brings classic and complex digital asset strategies to regulated markets, wrapped and in the form of a listed ETP. Incorporated in Zug, Switzerland and thanks to its autonomous creation, the SPV is able to list the client strategies of European and American clients who currently have compliance constraints in the management of digital assets. In return, the client can benefit from a white label revenue solution (net of administrative costs) because the product is fully scalable and open thanks to a creation buyout proposal and its time to market is estimated for stock market admissions. within 8 weeks of engagement. . The SPV is fully equipped and integrated with the main service providers, while the SPV takes control of the entire operational load.