More than 8,000 households will benefit from warmer housing

Up to 8,800 social homes will benefit from free renovations to make them more energy efficient and less expensive to run.

more than 75 million will be allocated to municipalities and landlords to install insulation, heat pumps and double glazing

funding from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund will save tenants on average around 400 per year on their energy bills, whilst supporting 1,300 jobs

Social housing tenants could save up to €400 a year on their energy bills, as part of renovations to their homes backed by millions of pounds of government funding.

Secretary of State for Energy Security, Claire Coutinho, today (Monday 18 March) announced the allocation of more than €75 million from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund to provide free improvements to tenants' homes , including insulation, double glazing and the installation of heat pumps. The program is already working to reach around 100,000 households.

Funding will be made available to 42 councils and housing associations across England to install energy saving measures in social housing, while supporting 1,300 jobs in the UK renovation sector .

This funding will help some of the lowest income households by providing warm, energy efficient homes, lifting people out of fuel poverty and improving the comfort and wellbeing of social housing tenants.

Almost half of all homes in England now benefit from an energy performance certificate ( CPE ) Band C or higher, up from 14% in 2010.

The Secretary of State for Energy Security, Claire Coutinho, said:

Our Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund helps families keep their homes warm and reduce their bills. We want to help hard-working families make changes, rather than saddle them with unnecessary costs. This funding will now save an additional 8,800 households approximately $400 per year on their energy bills.

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, Lord Callanan, said:

Already working to upgrade around 100,000 social homes for free, the Social Housing Decarbonization Fund helps low-income families have cheaper bills and warmer housing. We will now further reduce the energy bills of more social renters, while supporting an additional 1,300 jobs in the UK renovation sector.

Open to applicants who did not receive funding in the previous wave, this funding should also allow tenants to save up to 400 euros on their energy bills. This funding will bring many new social housing owners to the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund for the first time, helping to ensure the program reaches as many social homes as possible.

The Social Housing Decarbonization Fund has already allocated more than a billion since 2019, with projects including:

Durham County Council, which has already received more than 5 million to upgrade around 1,300 homes. This is particularly the case for Colin Barnes, a local social housing tenant from Karbon Homes, who described the positive impact of the changes on his home as follows: You turn the heating on for 20-30 minutes and it still heats up faster, it retains heat for centuries.

Manchester City Council and One Manchester, who have already received around €3 million to help install external wall insulation and air source heat pumps. Asked if the new measures had made a difference to her energy bills, One Manchester tenant Vicky Connor said: Yes, it works. If you look at it, if you look at it, it turns out to be a good thing. Works approximately 7 hours per day.

The government is allocating around 20 billion over this and next parliament to improve energy efficiency and low carbon heating in homes and businesses, reducing reliance on fossil fuel heating and reducing energy bills for people. households.

This includes the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which helps households switch from fossil fuel heating systems to cleaner, lower carbon alternatives.

After increasing the grant by 50% to 7,500, making it one of the most generous programs of its kind in Europe, applications are seeing a sustained increase, with an average monthly number of applications from November 2023 to January of this year 39% higher than the monthly average. before the uprising.

The Government also recently announced that homeowners will have more choice in how to improve their homes and will no longer need to install cavity walls or loft insulation to benefit from the Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

National Housing Federation chief executive Kate Henderson said:

Housing associations play a crucial role in helping the country achieve its net zero targets and are already leading the way in energy efficiency, but funding is essential to continue this work. The sector is committed to providing its residents with energy-efficient, comfortable and affordable homes for heating, and the Social Housing Decarbonization Fund is essential to enable them to achieve this; I saw for myself the difference it made. The funding announced today will give housing associations the certainty and confidence they need to plan and deliver more renovation projects, tackle fuel poverty and improve their residents' homes.

Northern Housing Consortium chief executive Tracy Harrison said:

I am delighted to see the Government's continued support for SHDF , with Wave 2.2 helping to support a number of smaller housing associations. This is essential funding to complement the investment our members are making to carry out more green renovations to their homes, to help residents reduce their bills and heat their homes.

Reaction from previous winners of the Social Housing Decarbonization Fund

Michael Kelleher, head of planning and housing at Durham National Council, said:

We have ambitious targets to reduce County Durham's carbon footprint and we continue to work with partners to achieve this target. Work to improve energy efficiency carried out through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund has made a significant difference to households. Not only did this benefit the environment by reducing carbon emissions from affected homes, but the more efficient use of energy also helped reduce heating and electricity costs for tenants.

Karbon Homes Managing Director Paul Fiddaman said:

With a diverse range of homes, in rural and urban communities and everything in between, this vital funding allows us and other registered providers across the North East to make real progress in retrofitting and decarbonisation of our homes. Not only has this program helped us reduce the carbon footprint of these homes, but it has also helped us provide warmer, more comfortable homes for our customers. As the cost of living crisis continues to have an impact and we look for new ways to help our customers financially, this work has never been more important.

Notes to editors

A total of 75.5 million from wave 2.2 of the Social Housing Decarbonization Fund ( SHDF ) will be offered to 42 local authorities, housing associations, registered social housing providers and charities across England, subject to grant agreements being signed.

Applicants for the Social Housing Decarbonization Fund are required to co-finance their projects, with the total co-financing value of wave 2.2 being 139 million.

Wave 2.2 builds on the success of previous waves of SHDF and was announced in October 2023. This is a complement to the 778 million funding for wave 2.1 announced in March 2023, which is currently being delivered.