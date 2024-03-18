Indian stock market: 10 key things that changed for the market this weekend – Gift Nifty, US factory production based on oil prices

Asian markets rose ahead of the release of key economic data from the region, while US stock indexes ended lower last week.

Market participants will be paying attention to several stock market triggers such as the outcome of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting, foreign capital inflow, crude oil price trends and global signals. China will release data on retail sales, industrial production and urban unemployment figures later today.

This week will be important from an economic perspective as the world's major central banks, including the Bank of Japan, the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, will announce their interest rate decisions.

At the same time, escalating global geopolitical risks may weigh on market sentiment after Ukraine attacked Russian oil refineries over the weekend, with drone strikes hitting several factories, some located in deepest part of the country's territory.

Indian stock indices closed with significant losses on Friday as investors resorted to profit-taking as sentiment remained cautious amid lingering concerns over stretched valuations and froth in some market segments.

The Sensex slipped 453.85 points, or 0.62%, to close at 72,643.43, while the Nifty 50 ended down 123.30 points, or 0.56%, at 22,023.35. .

The U.S. Fed's results and policy commentary will be important as mixed macroeconomic data has kept investors nervous about the timing of rate cuts. Thus, we expect the market to remain volatile in the near term, with emphasis on large caps and defensive names,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are the major domestic and global market indices for Sensex today:

Asian markets

Asian markets rose on Monday ahead of the release of key economic data from China and a series of central bank meetings this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1%, after falling 0.7% last week.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.34% and the Topix rose 1.21%. South Korea's Kospi traded flat, while the Kosdaq rose 0.9%. Futures on Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index pointed to a strong open.

Awesome gift today

Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,050 level, a discount of almost 80 points from the previous close of Nifty futures, indicating a negative start for Indian stock indices.

Wall Street

U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Friday, led by technology stocks as investors weighed the interest rate outlook ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 190.89 points, or 0.49%, to 38,714.77, while the S&P 500 fell 33.39 points, or 0.65%, to 5,117.09. The Nasdaq Composite lost 155.36 points, or 0.96%, down to 15,973.17.

Among stocks, Adobe shares plunged 13.7%, while Microsoft's stock price fell 2.1%.

Factory production in the United States

U.S. industrial production rose more than expected in February, with manufacturing output rebounding 0.8% last month after a downwardly revised 1.1% decline the month before. Economists polled by Reuters forecast an increase in industrial production of 0.3%. Factory output fell 0.7% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis in February.

American consumer sentiment

U.S. consumer confidence and inflation expectations changed little in March, a survey shows. The overall consumer confidence index released by the University of Michigan stood at 76.5 this month, up from a final index of 76.9 in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a preliminary figure of 76.9.

One-year inflation expectations remained unchanged at 3.0% in March, while the five-year inflation outlook remained stable at 2.9% for the fourth consecutive month, according to the survey, reported Reuters.

U.S. Treasury Yields

The US Treasury yield rose to its highest level in three weeks. Benchmark 10-year bond yields rose 1.4 basis points (bps) to 4.315%, their highest level since February 22. Two-year yields are up at 4.723%, after climbing 24 basis points last week.

Oil price

Crude oil prices stabilized after their biggest weekly rise in a month, as geopolitical tensions intensified following Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Brent oil, the global benchmark, is trading 0.04% higher at $85.37 a barrel after gaining 4% last week, while West Texas Intermediate rose 0.07% to 81, 10 dollars per barrel.

Core Machinery Orders in Japan

Core machinery orders in Japan fell a more-than-expected 1.7% in January from the previous month. That compares with a 1.0% drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll. On a year-over-year basis, core orders fell 10.9%, lower than the forecast decline of 11.2%.

SEBI Board Meeting Outcome

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved several proposals, including exempting certain FPIs from additional disclosure requirements, launching a beta version of Regulation T+0 and facilitating business for listed companies. in stock exchange.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Announced

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the voting schedule and results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be declared on June 4.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations stated above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: Mar 18, 2024, 07:01 AM IST

