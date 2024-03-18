Global impact: the Hong Kong stock market sees the end of the tunnel after 3 years of slump

Global capital rushed to Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by five percentage points starting in 2022 and initial public offerings (IPOs) slowed to a trickle in Hong Kong .

A lot of things will fall on the shoulders of Bonnie Chan Yiting who succeeded Gucho as Aguzin, is known to her friends on March 1 as the first female director of the stock exchange.

05:39 Hong Kong stock market falls below 15,000 level, 15-month low Hong Kong stock market falls below 15,000 level, 15-month low

Chan, who was HKEX's chief operating officer before her promotion, has been busy laying the groundwork with her foreign exchange colleagues to prepare for a rebound in market sentiment and the return of capital as interest rates are on the verge to increase. fall this year .

Last year, the HKEX opened the door for companies to raise funds in Hong Kong dollars or yuan through so-called dual currency counters a major step toward tapping into the 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) of yuan deposits held in the city.

The exchange, which has been the world's leading IPO destination for seven of the last 15 years, digitalized the fundraising process in a platform called FINI to reduce the settlement time from five to two days.

Fundraising revenue could more than double this year, allowing HKEX to once again make its way into the top five global destinations, KPMG said .

He launched a platform to make it easier for asset managers to sell funds to retail investors. After being bypassed in 2019 during the sale of Saudi Aramcos shares for $29.4 billion, HKEX signed a deal with Riyadh's Tadawul exchange last year. create shortcuts for Saudi businesses to raise funds via secondary listings in Hong Kong.

04:43 HKEX plans to open offices in US and Europe in attempt to secure global listings HKEX plans to open offices in US and Europe in attempt to secure global listings

The stock market even tried to establish uninterrupted trading during typhoons, putting the ax to the test. 1950s rule which declared a commercial break whenever the city observatory issues a No. 8 signal during strong cyclones. Public consultation on the controversial plan has ended and HKEX is expected to announce a solution by July, before the start of the summer typhoon season.

The central government in Beijing has also spared no effort to give Hong Kong a boost. The city's offshore yuan pool received a 60 percent boost over a 2022 upgrade this transformed the yuan settlement program into a permanent 800 billion yuan agreement.

The decade-old Connect cross-border investment channel between Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen has been expanded to include bonds and wealth management products, in addition to stocks.

01:04 Saudi Future Investment Institute holds its first Asian conference in Hong Kong Saudi Future Investment Institute holds its first Asian conference in Hong Kong

Even now, officials are advocate for the reduction of financial expenditure threshold to participate in the Connect program, which would open the floodgates for more capital to flow south to HKEX. The exchange signed an agreement with the new Beijing Stock Exchange Last June to a double listing on the other's market.

Certainly, the CEO of the stock market is not responsible for the rise or fall of stock markets. Nonetheless, all the preparations made during the recent recession have put the HKEX in a good position to benefit when the tide turns. HKEX reported its second best financial results in its history this year, even in the midst of the market crisis.

Chan, who wrote the paper that formed the legal basis for the HKEX listing reforms to allow dual-class shares, can draw some confidence from history.

The Hang Seng Index has increased in each of the four dragon years of the lunar calendar dating back to 1976, according to a Post study. Even in 2000, the lunar cycle managed to generate a 0.5 percent gain in a market that collapsed 11 percent over the calendar year after the dot-com bubble burst.

Hong Kong bankers in survival mode as IPO drought ends bonanzas

The environment right now is very stressful, especially for young investment bankers, says Jerry Chang, a consultant at Barons & Co.

The landscape has changed significantly since last quarter, with an overall decrease in investment banking hiring: Robert Walters

Hong Kong's initial public offering (IPO) market is suffering another slow start in 2024. Once a beacon of hope for retail investors looking for a bargain and a lucrative source of fees to investment bankers registrations have become a source of stress and job insecurity due to the decline in this activity.

This year, five companies raised 2.18 billion Hong Kong dollars ($279 million) through their share offerings in the first two months, according to data compiled by the London Stock Exchange Group, the dynamic the most slowest since 2011. In mainland China, 18 IPOs raised $15.2 billion. yuan ($2.1 billion), the least since 2016 at this point. On the other hand, the American market is experiencing its best performance in three years, with 26 IPOs and $6.3 billion in revenue.

China shifts to bonds, wealth management products a boon for Hong Kong

These policies will be a boon for central bank digital currencies such as Hong Kong's e-HKD and the mainland's e-CNY as they get the green light for simultaneous trials.

Another new policy known as cross-border credit referencing will allow Hong Kong and mainland banks to share companies' credit information.

Hong Kong's role as an offshore yuan trading hub will benefit from policies unveiled by the People's Bank of China aimed at improving wealth management and the cross-border investment channel Bond Connect, according to speakers at the Asian Financial Forum ( AFF).

The new policies will also benefit Hong Kong developers, as they have relaxed cross-border payment rules between the 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area to make it easier for Hong Kong and Macau residents to buy homes in southern China, said the head of New World Developments. Chief Financial Officer Edward Lau Fu-keung.

Hong Kong star shines as Greater Bay Area rich take advantage of tax breaks, incentives

Money flows from the Greater Bay Area increased Hong Kong's wealth management assets by almost 30%, to US$3.9 trillion in the five years to the end of 2022.

Starting February 26, the Wealth Management Connect program will be expanded to Bay Area residents with higher investment quotas and fund choices.

February 18 marks the fifth anniversary of Beijing unveiling its plan to transform the Greater Bay Area into a high-tech technological powerhouse by 2035. The region of more than 86 million people covers Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong.

In the third of a four-part series, Enoch Yiu examines Hong Kong's progress in becoming the de facto wealth management hub for the wealthy, and what needs to be done to stay at the top.

Hong Kong IPOs: Here's what awaits us in 2024 after a miserable 2023

The IPO rankings of Hong Kong exchanges fell to 8th this year, with fundraising falling to $5.9 billion across 68 listings.

Analysts are confident Hong Kong can overcome a dark year, pointing to a series of positive signs including a potential cut in interest rates and strengthening China policy.

He was hanging around Chinese Duty Free Tour Group s $2.3 billion IPO in 2022 and was well below the short video platform Kuaishou Tech s 6.2 billion US dollars listed in the previous year. The value of the Hong Kong IPO fell 53.5 percent to a 20-year low of $5.9 billion across 68 listings, according to Refinitiv data. Simply put, 2023 has been bleak for IPOs.

A dual counter to elevate Hong Kong's yuan hub status and improve liquidity

Dual currency counters will offer investors the choice of trading in Hong Kong dollars or yuan and both classes of shares will be fungible.

The number of yuan stock funds almost doubled, from 191 in 2018 to 377 by the end of 2022.

When veteran stockbroker Tom Chan Pak-lam first entered the securities industry in 1993, the yuan currency that he carried on his business trips to China was strictly for meal and hotel expenses.

Thirty years ago, international investors didn't care about yuan stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, said Chan, permanent and honorable chairman of the industry body Institute of Securities Dealers, referring to the indifference to with regard to the undervalued currency and strongly linked to the dollar. .

Does Trump want to isolate Wall Street from Chinese companies?

Chinese companies are facing the difficult question of whether to list in the United States or Hong Kong.

If the United States can't be seen as a viable, stable counterparty, you're going to find a competitor somewhere in the world, says a New York University finance professor.

As the White House continues to pressure Beijing to reach a trade deal, concerns are growing that the Trump administration may try to exclude Chinese companies from capital markets in the United States.

It would mark a radical shift in policy and politicize what has been one of the key principles that has fueled massive gains in U.S. financial markets for decades: the free flow of capital.

