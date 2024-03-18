Business
Global impact: the Hong Kong stock market sees the end of the tunnel after 3 years of slump
Global capital rushed to Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by five percentage points starting in 2022 and initial public offerings (IPOs) slowed to a trickle in Hong Kong .
Chan, who wrote the paper that formed the legal basis for the HKEX listing reforms to allow dual-class shares, can draw some confidence from history.
The Hang Seng Index has increased in each of the four dragon years of the lunar calendar dating back to 1976, according to a Post study. Even in 2000, the lunar cycle managed to generate a 0.5 percent gain in a market that collapsed 11 percent over the calendar year after the dot-com bubble burst.
Hong Kong bankers in survival mode as IPO drought ends bonanzas
The environment right now is very stressful, especially for young investment bankers, says Jerry Chang, a consultant at Barons & Co.
The landscape has changed significantly since last quarter, with an overall decrease in investment banking hiring: Robert Walters
This year, five companies raised 2.18 billion Hong Kong dollars ($279 million) through their share offerings in the first two months, according to data compiled by the London Stock Exchange Group, the dynamic the most slowest since 2011. In mainland China, 18 IPOs raised $15.2 billion. yuan ($2.1 billion), the least since 2016 at this point. On the other hand, the American market is experiencing its best performance in three years, with 26 IPOs and $6.3 billion in revenue.
China shifts to bonds, wealth management products a boon for Hong Kong
-
These policies will be a boon for central bank digital currencies such as Hong Kong's e-HKD and the mainland's e-CNY as they get the green light for simultaneous trials.
-
Another new policy known as cross-border credit referencing will allow Hong Kong and mainland banks to share companies' credit information.
Hong Kong's role as an offshore yuan trading hub will benefit from policies unveiled by the People's Bank of China aimed at improving wealth management and the cross-border investment channel Bond Connect, according to speakers at the Asian Financial Forum ( AFF).
The new policies will also benefit Hong Kong developers, as they have relaxed cross-border payment rules between the 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area to make it easier for Hong Kong and Macau residents to buy homes in southern China, said the head of New World Developments. Chief Financial Officer Edward Lau Fu-keung.
Hong Kong star shines as Greater Bay Area rich take advantage of tax breaks, incentives
-
Money flows from the Greater Bay Area increased Hong Kong's wealth management assets by almost 30%, to US$3.9 trillion in the five years to the end of 2022.
-
Starting February 26, the Wealth Management Connect program will be expanded to Bay Area residents with higher investment quotas and fund choices.
February 18 marks the fifth anniversary of Beijing unveiling its plan to transform the Greater Bay Area into a high-tech technological powerhouse by 2035. The region of more than 86 million people covers Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong.
In the third of a four-part series, Enoch Yiu examines Hong Kong's progress in becoming the de facto wealth management hub for the wealthy, and what needs to be done to stay at the top.
Hong Kong IPOs: Here's what awaits us in 2024 after a miserable 2023
-
The IPO rankings of Hong Kong exchanges fell to 8th this year, with fundraising falling to $5.9 billion across 68 listings.
-
Analysts are confident Hong Kong can overcome a dark year, pointing to a series of positive signs including a potential cut in interest rates and strengthening China policy.
A dual counter to elevate Hong Kong's yuan hub status and improve liquidity
-
Dual currency counters will offer investors the choice of trading in Hong Kong dollars or yuan and both classes of shares will be fungible.
-
The number of yuan stock funds almost doubled, from 191 in 2018 to 377 by the end of 2022.
Thirty years ago, international investors didn't care about yuan stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, said Chan, permanent and honorable chairman of the industry body Institute of Securities Dealers, referring to the indifference to with regard to the undervalued currency and strongly linked to the dollar. .
Does Trump want to isolate Wall Street from Chinese companies?
-
Chinese companies are facing the difficult question of whether to list in the United States or Hong Kong.
-
If the United States can't be seen as a viable, stable counterparty, you're going to find a competitor somewhere in the world, says a New York University finance professor.
As the White House continues to pressure Beijing to reach a trade deal, concerns are growing that the Trump administration may try to exclude Chinese companies from capital markets in the United States.
It would mark a radical shift in policy and politicize what has been one of the key principles that has fueled massive gains in U.S. financial markets for decades: the free flow of capital.
