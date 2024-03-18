Stock market today: Wall Street hits records before an important week for central banks





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks are higher Monday ahead of a busy week for central banks around the world that could dictate the direction of interest rates. The S&P 500 was up 0.9% in early trading, after posting its first consecutive weekly loss since October. It is approaching its all-time high established at the beginning of last week. Nvidia and other big tech stocks are leading the way, as is usually the case. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 80 points, or 0.2%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.6%. The highlight for Wall Street this week will likely be the Federal Reserve's interest rate meeting, which ends Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to keep its main interest rate at its highest level since 2001. But Fed officials will also give updated forecasts on where they see interest rates heading this year and over the long term. They had planned three rate cuts this year, which would ease pressure on the economy and financial system. However, recent inflation reports continue to turn out to be worse than expected. This could force the Fed to announce fewer rate cuts this year. Such a move would be a big disappointment for Wall Street, where stock prices have already risen in part due to expectations of a rate cut. Treasury yields in the bond market have also eased since last fall due to those expectations, although they have pared those losses due to concerns about stubbornly high inflation. Across the Pacific, the Bank of Japan will also announce its latest interest rate decision on Tuesday. It has not touched its benchmark interest rate in 17 years as it has kept rates below zero in hopes of boosting the economy and inflation. Speculation is growing that Japanese workers' wages will rise enough for the Bank of Japan to finally raise rates. Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England will announce its latest rate decision later this week. On Wall Street, Nvidia rose 4.8% to mark the start of its annual conference for developers. Analysts say Nvidia is widely expected to reveal its next-generation artificial intelligence architecture, as well as growing AI use cases. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a post-market speech on Wall Street while holding a question-and-answer session with financial analysts Tuesday morning. A frenzy over AI technology on Wall Street has driven shares of Nvidia and others so high that critics are calling it a bubble. Nvidia has become the third largest stock on the US stock market. Nvidia was once again the most powerful force pushing the S&P 500 higher on Monday. On the losing side of Wall Street is Hertz Global Holdings, which skidded 7% to bring its loss for the year so far to 43%. Its president and CEO, Stephen Scherr, will resign at the end of March. The company named Wayne Gil West as CEO. He is a former executive at Cruise, the self-driving car company, and Delta Air Lines. On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills remained at 4.31%, where it stood on Friday evening. In foreign stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.7%. Shares of Nissan Motor and Honda Motor Co. rose after the two automakers agreed to an electric vehicle partnership. Apart from a 1% rise in stocks in Shanghai, movements were much more modest elsewhere in Asia and Europe. ___ AP Business writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.

