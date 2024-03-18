



Buy, buy, buy, a bar patron shouted just after 6:30 p.m. on a recent Wednesday evening. He grabbed two shot glasses, vodka flowing into his hands. The 411, a London pub, typically sells about 3,000 drinks worth (about $3,800) on a weeknight. But on another recent Wednesday, it brought in $18,300, or more than $23,000, said Antonio del Monte, the general manager. The young and the thirsty had come to seek Wall Street Wednesdays, where drink prices fluctuate based on demand, much like a stock market. Attendees line up in threes at the bar for a stock market crash, when an air horn pierces the conversations and prices plummet.

You have to keep your eyes on it, said Emily Bjurqvist, a 23-year-old graduate student, pointing to television screens showing the price changes. It's more active than just a pub. And the prices might be better than a pub these days.

London has become a launching pad for new activity bars, according to hospitality experts on both sides of the Atlantic. Social gaming companies started in Britain mini golf, darts and even cricket are growing in the United States. London has become a sort of petri dish for competitive socializing, said James Cook, director of retail research for the Americas at British real estate company JLL.

The historical precedent for pub games and shrinking consumer disposable income make London an ideal testing ground for these concepts, said Kevin Williams, a British hospitality consultant. People only pay for something that's really fun. If it can work here, it can work anywhere, he said. Most activity bars are expensive: Six, an augmented reality cricket bar, charges about $80 for four people to spend 45 minutes in a batting cage during peak hours. (This is relatively common in sports-themed activities.) Drinks are not included.

It's fun to do something while drinking, said Samuel Gilley, 32, after a trip to the batting cages. Otherwise, he said with a laugh, we have to sit down and talk. Wall Street Wednesdays and similar stock market concepts intentionally have a lower barrier to entry. The bargain itself is the game: participants compete for the best price, trying to beat a friend. Ms. Bjurqvist, the graduate student, debated psychology with her childhood friend, Olivia Kvan, who is also a 23-year-old graduate student from Norway. They bought a Moscow Mule for 8.20, or a little over $10. But that wasn't the bottom: he fell to 7 during an accident. Ms. Bjurqvist eventually saw the price rise to 11 ($14). People like to think they will save more money than they actually do, she said. Because of the last price you saw, it might look like it's cheaper.

The concept of stock exchanges has cropped up across Britain and the world, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Cape Town and Beirut. Bars like the 411 contract with the drinks exchange, which owns the software displayed on bar TVs. The company has not yet expanded its operations to the United States. Two British business school friends started the company in the mid-1990s. Chris Dunkley, one of the founders, said they were on track to operate in 20 countries by 2025: Oddly, after 30 years, the time has now come. It's a draw for young people who may be struggling to reclaim time lost to the pandemic and it makes for a compelling social media post on a night out. For bars, he says, it's a good deal: Even if the drinks are cheaper, people tend to buy more and stay longer. People like gadgets these days, said Harry Clark, a 27-year-old project manager who came with Mr. Valashiya, the recruiter.

Both men would be more than happy to sit in a pub and chat, Mr. Clark said, but with a shtick comes a crowd that can liven up an otherwise sleepy weeknight. The air horn sounds. They grimaced, rolling their eyes at the crowd flooding the bar. Mr. Valashiya scanned the crowd. It's cheap, but it doesn't look rundown, he thought. But it's not that cheap, Mr. Clark protested. Follow The New York Times Kitchen on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Tic Tac And Pinterest. Get regular updates from The New York Times Cooking, featuring recipe suggestions, cooking tips and shopping tips..

