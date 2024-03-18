There are ways to improve the London Stock Exchange crisis, but they are not pretty.

Another week, another set of signs that the London Stock Exchange (LSE) is in trouble. Two mid-sized listed companies sell to US rivals (technology testing company) Spirent Communicationsbased in Crawley, West Sussex, is being bought by Viavi Solutions for around 1 billion, while West Country logistics provider Wincanton goes to GXO Logistics for around 750 million.

Meanwhile, a Leicester-based wealth manager Mattioli wood leaves the stock market via a buyout by the London-based private equity group Pollen Street Capital for 432 million. None of these cases may seem spectacular, but they are part of a broader exodus with a common cause: the very low valuations companies listed on the LSE, particularly compared with their American counterparts.

These assessments are nonsense, according to JO Hambro Capital, a major shareholder in electrical appliance retailer Currys. Currys, which is also listed on the LSE, has just pushed back a public takeover offer from the American investment group Elliott.

Various other British companies have defended themselves against predatory actions by re-listing elsewhere, usually in the United States. Recent examples include building materials companies CRH And royal stature and betting company Beatwhile the office's collaborative work group IWG looks ready to follow suit. New listings such as those based in Cambridge chip designer Arm Holdings are also heading to the United States.

The UK government is concerned enough about the loss of tax revenue, as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced. several measurements in his March budget. UK taxpayers benefit from an additional tax-free savings allowance of 5,000 a year to invest in UK companies, while UK pension funds will have to publish the proportion of their investments based in the UK each year.

However, this evolution of pensions was criticized for unfair interference in investment activity, while few seem think that the savings allowance will make a big difference.

So, what's behind the LSE's problems and what could change things?

Five key issues

1. Investor Preferences

Institutional investors and funds are investing in better performing markets like the US because the UK economy has struggled due to factors such as Brexit And poor productivity. Lately, British businesses have been reduced to bargain basement level thanks to current recession. Take pharmaceutical companies for example. They trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7 in the UK, compared to 22 in the USA.

As well as making takeover bids more likely, this could well affect the number of advisers who support London-listed companies, such as consultants, lawyers, accountants and brokers. Their numbers are all down, although it's hard to say how much of that is due to the valuation issue versus other issues like Brexit.

2. Private equity and not enough IPOs

Private equity firms aim to buy, improve and sell companies at a profit and have become increasingly deal-hungry in recent years. In 2021, for example, they led a third of all mergers and acquisitions worldwide, threatening stock markets around the world.

The LSE does not have the same number of IPOs as its competitors to compensate for the phenomenon. Most new listings are heading to the US, particularly in technology, while the UK is becoming a backwater. The number of companies listed in the UK decreased by 25% over the last decade and 40% since 2008.

3. The LSE-Refinitiv agreement

One cause of the problem is likely the 2021 acquisition of US data giant Refinitiv for LSE20 billion. Since then, it has been suspected that the LSE management has been distracted. Indeed, general manager David Schwimmer was clear recently that he saw the future in data rather than trade. If he did more to combat the LSE wedge by persuading investors to support the exchange and the government to relax some regulations, it could improve the situation.

4. Regulations

UK listing requirements prevent companies from issuing classes of shares with different voting rights. In the United States, founders commonly use it to maintain control of the company by having, for example, 20 votes for each share they own, compared to one vote for other investors. Many American technology companies have this structure, including Meta, Google and Snapchat.

5. Salary distractions

For UK companies, re-listing in the US has the added benefit that top CEOs earn significantly more than S&P 500 companies than their FTSE 100 equivalents. The difference can be as much as 10 million US dollars (7.9 billion) per year, according to the FT.

What can be done

Jeremy Hunt's budget announcements are certainly welcome, but neither encouraging savers nor putting pressure on pension funds is likely to make a huge difference. That said, alternative solutions will not be simple.

The first is to increase the remuneration of directors of companies listed in the United Kingdom. Indeed, some senior British leaders grow so that director remuneration is more comparable to American levels. Still, investors aren't exactly enthusiastic, and it's hard to imagine the public being supportive after so many years of uncertainty. wages are barely increasing once you remove inflation. Another possibility is to separate the LSE from Refinitiv to ensure greater focus on the exchange, but it is not clear that the mechanism exists to do this.

Alternatively, the UK government could allow multiple classes of shares to make it easier for founders to retain control of companies. This would certainly help, particularly in the case of tech listings, although investors would have less protection against founders who mismanage their companies.

Likewise, the United States allows what are called special purpose acquisition companies, or Spacs. Often called blank check companies, these companies are listed to raise money from investors to purchase a business and are able to avoid many of the reporting requirements associated with other types of listing. However, the result for investors was almost universally poor.

That said, it is a race to the bottom. Lifting these protections for investors could be the most effective solution if the economy recovers. This would lead to better returns, but the risks to the unwary would be significant. This is a question that both major political parties should reflect on in the run-up to the general election.