Stock market today: Dow Jones up, Nvidia AI event kicks off; Cathie Wood snaps up shares amid 42% plunge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and Nvidia (NVDA) gained traction Monday as the artificial intelligence chipmaker kicked off its AI event. Apple (AAPL) And You're here (TSLA) recovered following calls from analysts while Alphabet (GOOGLE) jumped on the stock market today. And famous investor Cathie Wood bought back a stock in freefall.







Meanwhile, three noteworthy stocks are near buy points. Alphabet, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) And Arista Networks (Aneta) look at all entries.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rebounded from last week's losses by jumping 1.2% in midday trading. Securities in PDD portfolio (PDD) performed well here as it increased by over 4%.

The benchmark S&P 500 index rose almost 1%. Match (MTCH) did well since it increased by more than 3%.

S&P 500 sectors were all positive. Communication services and technologies are outperforming on the stock market today. The industrial and healthcare sectors recorded the smallest gains.

Small caps lagged, however, with the Russell 2000 falling 0.1%. Growth stocks rose slightly, with the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) up 0.2%.

Dow Jones Today: Disney Shines, Boeing Stock Lags

The Dow Jones industrials lagged other major indexes, but still managed to advance more than 150 points. This equates to a gain of 0.4%.

Walt Disney (SAY) was among the best performers, with an increase of around 2%. Amgen (AMGN), caterpillar (CAT) And Cisco Systems (CSCO) also outperformed with gains of more than 1% each.

Boeing (B.A.) is the one that is lagging the most on the Dow Jones today, having fallen by more than 1%. The loss comes amid ongoing concerns over the aviation giant's construction standards.

Stock market today: Cathie Wood buys dip

Trying to buy on the dip can be a perilous strategy. But Cathie Wood, managing director of ARK Invest, is one investor who isn't afraid to try to make this approach work.

Her company, where she also serves as chief investment officer, has purchased more than 17,000 Year (YEAR) shares Friday for ARK Innovation (ARKK) exchange-traded fund.

Roku stock is currently stuck below its key 50-day and 200-day moving averages, MarketSurge analysis shows. Shares are now about 42% below their recent high of 108.84, reached on December 14.

The company also purchased approximately 54,000 shares of Teledoc Health (TDOC) and nearly 34,000 shares Modern (mRNA) for its flagship fund. Both of these stocks have also slipped from highs. Teledoc fell more than 1% on Monday while Moderna rose slightly.

Trying to catch a falling knife can be tempting, but investors often suffer losses. IBD recommends buying stocks with strong earnings and price performance. Look for leaders in strong industries that have superior profit and sales growth.

Magnificent Seven: Nvidia AI event; Call to Apple Analysts

The so-called Magnificent Seven group of stocks all rose on the stock market today.

Nvidia stock saw its gains fade but remained up 0.7%. It received a boost after HSBC reiterated its buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from 880 to 1,050.

This comes as Nvidia's four-day GTC conference begins. A new AI chip and many other AI announcements are expected in the coming days.

Apple stock is up nearly 2%, but recent declines mean it's stuck below its key moving averages. This comes after KeyBanc reiterated a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

More importantly, it increased after Bloomberg reported is in talks with the company to license and integrate its Gemini AI engine into iPhones.

Stock Market Today: Tesla Stock Manages a Gain

Tesla stock managed to surge in the stock market today despite Goldman Sachs reiterating its neutral rating and lowering its price target from 220 to 190 amid “market headwinds.” The company announced that it plans to raise prices for its Model Y cars.

The stock jumped 6% but remains firmly anchored below its 50- and 200-day moving averages. Tesla is down about 30% year to date.

Metaplatforms (META) is up 2%. This comes after Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating on Meta stock. The price target is 575.

Microsoft (MSFT) and e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN) both made fractional gains.

Excluding Dow Jones: 3 stocks close to entries

But Magnificent Seven's best-performing name is actually part of a group of stocks near buy points. Google parent Alphabet rose 6% as it nears a 153.78 consolidation model entry according to MarketSurge Analysis.

The search giant's overall performance is very good, with a solid IBD Composite Rating of 94. Profits are expected to grow 20% this year and 15% in 2025. It delivered an even better gain than Apple in the middle of buzz of AI connections.

Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences rose more than 1% as it nears a flat base entry of 143.35. This is a second stage base, a bonus. This biotech stock has a perfect IBD Composite Rating and is in the top 10% of stocks in terms of price performance over the past 12 months.

And Arista Networks is up almost 3% in the stock market today as it appears to reach a flat base entry on the weekly chart of 292.66. Big Money recently bought back Arista shares, with its accumulation/distribution rating sitting at B+.

Donald Trump entity falls amid bond news

The special purpose acquisition company linked to Donald Trump Acquisition of the digital world (DWAC) suffered a downfall after it emerged that the former president was struggling to meet bail requirements for his New York fraud case.

His lawyers said in a court filing that he cannot fully obtain the required bond as he attempts to appeal the $454 million civil business fraud judgment.

“Imposing an impossible bail requirement as a condition of appeal would inflict manifest and irreparable harm on defendants,” his attorneys said in the filing.

Digital World, the blank check company poised to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group, fell nearly 5% on Monday.

Even with this decline, Digital World remains firmly in the green so far this year. It's up more than 110% year to date, but down almost 25% over the past four weeks.

Please follow Michael Larkin on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IBD_MLarkin for more analysis on growth stocks.

