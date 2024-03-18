5 things to know before the stock market opens





Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Rise Ahead of Its Hotly-Watched Artificial Intelligence Conference; Alphabet (GOOGL) shares soar following report. Apple (AAPL) is in talks with Google to allow the iPhone maker to license its Gemini AI engine in the iPhone; homebuilder sentiment data for March set to be released; Reddit's initial public offering (IPO) is reportedly between four and five times oversubscribed; and XPeng (XPEV) are jumping as it appears to launch a cheaper car in China. Stock futures rose as investors await Federal Reserve policy meetings tomorrow and Wednesday, which could provide insight into central banks' views on when interest rates would be cut and in what measure. Here's what investors need to know today. 1. Nvidia shares rise ahead of CEO Jensen Huang's keynote speech at AI Woodstock Nvidia Corp. shares (NVDA) jumped nearly 3% in premarket trading ahead of CEO Jensen Huang's keynote speech at the chipmakers' annual Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Technology Conference (GTC), which Bank of America has nicknamed it “AI Woodstock”. Analysts expect the chipmaker to share updates on the B100 chip upgrade from the H200 chip, which could be its most capable AI GPU yet. Industry leaders including OpenAI, Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL). those who attended the AI ​​conference could shed some light on Nvidia's technology and partnership initiatives. Nvidia shares have been fueled by an AI-fueled rally and are up more than 80% this year. 2. Alphabet Soars on Report Apple in Talks to License Google Gemini for iPhones Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) jumped more than 5% following a report that Apple Inc. (AAPL) is in talks with Google to license the iPhone maker and integrate its Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone. The two companies are in active negotiations to license Gemini, Google's set of generative AI models, to Apple to power some new features in iPhone software this year. Bloomberg » said, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple also recently had discussions with OpenAI and considered using its model, the report said. Shares of Apple, whose delayed AI efforts have weighed on its shares, were little changed in early trading. A deal would give Gemini billions of potential users, but could also face antitrust scrutiny. 3. March homebuilder confidence data expected Sentiment among homebuilders for the month of March is expected today from the National Association of Home Builders. Last month's figures were better than expected and the highest level since August 2023. Confidence among U.S. homebuilders has improved as mortgage rates move away from their October highs. Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) announced a $418 million settlement that could make it easier for buyers to negotiate fees with their own agents, potentially significantly reducing buyer agents' revenue. Shares of Zillow (Z), Redfin (RDFN) and Compass (COMP) took a hit last Friday following the news. 4. Reddit IPO Reportedly Five Times Oversubscribed Reddit Inc.'s initial public offering (IPO) is between four and five times oversubscribed, according to Reuters. This indicates that the company is on track to at least reach its target range of $31 to $34 per share and the $6.5 billion valuation it is aiming for, the news agency said on Sunday, citing people close to the case. The social media company and its investors aim to raise up to $748 million in the upcoming IPO, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week, with plans to sell 22 million shares. 5. Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng plans to launch a mainstream car XPeng's (XPEV) American depositary receipts (ADRs) soared more than 6% in pre-market trading after the Chinese electric vehicle maker revealed plans to launch a cheaper mainstream brand as competition on the Chinese electric vehicle market is intensifying. The Guangzhou, China-based startup plans to launch a new brand within the next month, offering cars in the price range of 100,000 to 150,000 yuan ($13,897 to $20,845), The Wall Street Journal reported. China's BYD has overtaken Tesla (TSLA) as the world's top seller of electric vehicles, as the U.S. company has struggled with slowing sales in China and launched a series of price incentives in a bid to gain ground.

