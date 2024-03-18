Chinese stock exchanges issue ESG reporting guidelines for listed companies

Chinese stock exchanges have announced new sustainability reporting (ESG) guidelines for listed companies, requiring larger-cap and dual-listed issuers to begin publishing mandatory disclosures on a wide range of ESG topics from of 2026. The guidelines aim to improve the standardization process of ESG criteria. reporting among Chinese companies while promoting the high-quality development of listed companies.

On February 8, 2024, Chinas three scholarships – Ch Anghai Stock Exchange (ESS),Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), andBeijing Stock Exchange (BSE) – respectively announced the issuance of separate guidelines requiring disclosure of sustainability information for listed companies (hereinafter the new guidelines).

The new guidelines require companies to disclose sustainability-related information in reports covering a wide range of topics, including carbon and pollutant emissions, circular economy practices and their contribution to the country's national development strategy. China, among others.

The new guidelines reflect the government's latest efforts to improve the corporate reporting landscape while promoting the standardization of environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting practices among companies in China, as they contribute to national green development goals.

In this article, we note the general requirements of the new guidelines, including who must comply with these regulations and what type of information must be disclosed.

What categories of companies are required to disclose environmental information?

The method of ESG disclosure will vary depending on the exchange. For SSE and SZSE, a combination of mandatory and voluntary disclosures is preferable.

This means that only companies continuously included in the relevant indices during the reference period are required to disclose their environmental information. These include companies listed in the SSE 180 Index and Kechuang 50 Index, as well as companies included in the Shenzhen 100 Index and ChiNext Index.

Additionally, companies listed on national and international stock exchanges are also required to disclose their information, while companies that do not fall into these categories are only encouraged to do so voluntarily.

In contrast, the ESB mainly targets small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Given their stage of development and limited disclosure capabilities, the ESB has decided to adopt only the principle of voluntary disclosure. Relevant SMEs are currently encouraged to voluntarily submit reports, serving as a benchmark for sustainable development practices.

Submission of mandatory ESG reports

Companies that are mandatorily required to disclose environmental information must prepare the sustainability report, in accordance with the new guidelines, within four months of the end of each financial year. This report must be disclosed at the same time as the annual report, after examination and approval by the board of directors.

In terms of the timing of these disclosures, the new guidelines provide more flexibility for listed companies in mainland China. in order to give them time to properly prepare and comply with the new regulations. Entities subject to the reporting obligation should not publish their sustainability report for the 2025 calendar year before April 30, 2026.

This shows a more relaxed regulatory system than that implemented by theHong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) last April. The latter required all companies to provide climate-related information in their ESG reports from January 1, 2024. Implementation was then postponed for a year, due to issuers' lack of preparedness to comply with the new regulations.

What information are companies required to disclose?

Reporting framework

The new guidelines, published by China's three major stock exchanges, require listed companies to comprehensively disclose and analyze their sustainability-related information around four new core aspects:

Governance :Corporate governance structure and internal system for managing and monitoring impacts, risks and opportunities linked to sustainable development;

:Corporate governance structure and internal system for managing and monitoring impacts, risks and opportunities linked to sustainable development; Strategy : Business tactics and approaches to address the impacts, risks and opportunities linked to sustainable development;

: Business tactics and approaches to address the impacts, risks and opportunities linked to sustainable development; Risk management: Measures and procedures used by companies to identify, assess, monitor and manage sustainability impacts, risks and opportunities; And

Measures and procedures used by companies to identify, assess, monitor and manage sustainability impacts, risks and opportunities; And Measures and targets:Indicators and targets used by companies to measure, manage, monitor and evaluate their response to sustainability impacts, risks and opportunities.

The new reporting framework aims to address both the risks and impacts of sustainability issues on a business, as well as its influence on the environment and society.

According to what is stated in the new guidelines, the decision to adopt this framework is driven by the objective of improving the transparency and clarity of company reporting, thereby helping investors and key stakeholders gain an understanding global actions and operations undertaken by companies to promote their sustainable development. development.

Information required to be disclosed

In addition to fundamental company details such as sector, development stage and business model, the three stock markets have introduced a wide range of topics for disclosure. These range from carbon emissions and pollutants to rural revitalization and aspects of the supply chain linked to ESG considerations.

The data disclosures that must be contained in the reports are:

Assessment of the impact of climate change on company strategy as well as short, medium and long term adaptation strategies;

Total greenhouse gas emissions, including the volume of scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, emissions reduction measures adopted and opportunities related to carbon neutrality;

Pollution prevention and ecosystem protection, including implemented environmental management systems, impact and measures to protect biodiversity, information on waste emissions and environmental emergency response mechanism;

The specifics of the circular economy, including targets and plans, progress in the recovery and overall use of waste, as well as information relating to energy and water consumption and targets for conservation ; And

Environmental violations and administrative sanctions or criminal liabilities imposed by competent authorities.

Companies are also required to assess their contribution to supporting China's national development strategies. Details must be disclosed regarding:

Support for rural revitalization;

Contribution to public well-being;

Promotion of scientific and technological innovation; And

Companies in the fight against corruption and unfair competition are making progress in the category of disclosure of information on corporate governance.

The new guidelines were specifically designed to make it easier for companies to disclose environmental information, particularly in areas where companies may have limited experience. Notably, companies are only encouraged, but not required, to report their emissions from upstream-downstream industrial chains or their associates and joint ventures, known as Scope 3 emissions, and to conduct scenario analyzes .

This lenient approach has been preferred as it is seen as a good starting point for promoting a move towards transparency. long-term. In fact, it aims to encourage more companies to engage in environmental disclosure and then gradually expand the scope of required information over time.

Impact of new ESG guidelines on businesses in China

As global consensus solidifies around ESG and the push for decarbonization, companies around the world are facing heightened expectations and increased regulatory scrutiny regarding the sustainability of their practices.

The new guidelines demonstrate China's continued commitment to improving sustainability within its businesses by addressing issues related to climate change and the environment. With the introduction of mandatory reporting for some listed companies, more Chinese companies will be forced to prioritize their sustainability initiatives.

Improving ESG performance and properly disclosing environmental information has many benefits for Chinese companies. For example, businesses will increase their profitability by implementing cost-cutting measures like waste management. Furthermore, promoting sustainable development will also contribute to their appeal to environmentally conscious foreign investors, customers and financial institutions.

Increasingly, investors are demanding that companies consider climate and sustainability risks in their decision-making process. Increased transparency through ESG reporting will ultimately strengthen the confidence of global investors in the operations and strategies of these companies.

According to the SSE, just under half of all listed companies have adopted voluntary ESG reporting within its listed companies in 2023. This indicates that despite clear recognition of the importance of ESG, the journey towards comprehensive ESG reporting is underway. .

While mandatory reporting requirements currently apply to fewer than 500 companies in mainland China, the new sustainability reporting guidelines represent a tangible effort to improve and standardize reporting requirements. A gradual expansion of coverage can be expected as more companies strengthen their ESG reporting capabilities in the coming years.