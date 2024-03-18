Stock market today: Wall Street hits records before an important week for central banks

NEW YORK — Stocks are higher Monday ahead of a busy week for central banks around the world that could dictate the direction of interest rates.

THE & The P 500 was up 0.8% in afternoon trading, after posting its first consecutive weekly loss since October. It is close to its all-time high set early last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 96 points, or 0.3%, as of 1:54 p.m. Eastern Time, and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1%.

The highlight for Wall Street this week will likely be the Federal Reserve's interest rate meeting, which ends Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to keep its main interest rate at its highest level since 2001.

But Fed officials will also give updated forecasts on where they see interest rates heading this year and over the long term. They had planned three rate cuts this year, which would ease pressure on the economy and financial system.

However, recent inflation reports continue to turn out to be worse than expected. This could force the Fed to announce that it will make fewer rate cuts this year.

Such a move would be a big disappointment for Wall Street, where stock prices have already risen in part due to expectations of a rate cut. Treasury yields in the bond market have also eased since last fall due to those expectations, although they have pared those losses due to concerns about stubbornly high inflation.

It's possible the Fed will keep its main interest rate near its current level through the end of the year, according to Joe Davis, Vanguard's chief global economist. The investment giant recently raised its 2024 baseline forecast for no recession for the U.S. economy, but it also slightly raised its forecast for underlying inflation trends.

Across the Pacific, the Bank of Japan will announce its latest interest rate decision on Tuesday. It keeps rates below zero in hopes of boosting the economy and inflation. Speculation is growing that Japanese workers' wages will rise enough for the Bank of Japan to finally raise rates.

Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England will announce its latest rate decision later this week.

On Wall Street, Nvidia was up 0.5% after paring an earlier bigger gain as it kicked off its annual developer conference. Analysts say Nvidia is widely expected to reveal its next-generation artificial intelligence architecture, as well as growing AI use cases.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to deliver post-market speech on Wall Street while holding a Q & One with financial analysts on Tuesday.

A frenzy over AI technology on Wall Street has driven shares of Nvidia and others so high that critics are calling it a bubble. Nvidia has become the third largest stock on the US stock market.

Other Big Tech stocks were also pushing the S & P500 upwards. Apple rose 1.4% and Alphabet rose 5%. Tesla jumped 5.9% to narrow its loss for the year so far.

On the losing side of Wall Street was Hertz Global Holdings, which skidded 4.2%, bringing its loss for the year so far to 30%. Its president and CEO, Stephen Scherr, will resign at the end of March. The company named Wayne Gil West as CEO. He is a former executive at Cruise, the self-driving car company, and Delta Air Lines.

Trading was mixed on Wall Street and the smallest stocks in the Russell 2000 index slipped 0.2%.

Boeing sank another 1.2%, bringing its loss for the year to 30.8%. It's grappling with concerns about its manufacturing quality, and its latest negative headline appeared Friday. Workers found a missing panel on an older Boeing 737-800 after it arrived at its destination in southern Oregon from San Francisco.

On the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury bills rose from 4.31% Friday evening to 4.34%.

In foreign stock markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.7%. Shares of Nissan Motor and Honda Motor Co. rose after the two automakers agreed to an electric vehicle partnership.

Apart from a 1% rise in stocks in Shanghai, movements were much more modest elsewhere in Asia and Europe.

___

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.