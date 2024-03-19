Business
Walmart Canada Celebrates 30 Years of Offering Canadians Everyday Low Prices
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 18, 2024 Thirty years ago, Canadians got their first taste of Walmart's everyday low prices as the retailer launched into 122 stores across the country. Today, Walmart is proud to celebrate 30 years of being part of the social fabric of Canada: a story of partnership, integrity, growth, innovation and regeneration.
For 30 years, Walmart Canada has been there: through product and fashion excitement, a winter storm that turned into an in-store sleepover, and the daily steps of our customers. And through more difficult times: natural disasters, recession and pandemic.
Canadians know they can count on Walmart as a one-stop shop that saves them time and money every time they shop with us, as an employer of choice for Canadians, as a destination for supplier products Canadians, as members of the local community and as stewards of the environment. Growing from a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer to a modern omnichannel retailer over the past 30 years, Walmart Canada offers Canadians choice and convenience, however they choose to shop.
I want to thank Canadians for the trust they have placed in us over the past 30 years. Thank you for welcoming us into your home, into your daily life and into your celebrations,” said Gonzalo Gebara, President and CEO of Walmart Canada. As we look ahead to the next 30 years, we will continue to do what we do best: be there for you and your families with the products you need, when you need them, at the everyday low prices you expect from us. This is our promise to Canadians and it is the same one we launched in 1994.
A year of celebration
For this 30-year milestone in Canada, Walmart is launching its 30th anniversary throwback event to help Canadians celebrate alongside the retailer. With throwbacks on items across all areas of the business, including thousands of throwback deals with savings of 30% or more, customers have been joining the celebration since March 7.
For customers looking for a delicious festive treat, Walmart brands will deliver them with a delicious birthday-inspired offering across the bakery, grocery and frozen sectors that will begin arriving in stores at mid -may.
Plus, stay tuned Walmart Canada LinkedIn, the 30th anniversary hub on WalmartCanada.ca And Walmart World for stories spanning 30 years featuring Walmart Canada associates, suppliers and more.
After 30 years with Walmart Canada, I still feel the same passion and enthusiasm as I did in 1994. During that time, I have had countless experiences with our customers that have proven to me time and time again how we help Canadians to save money so they can live better. said Dave Wendt, Director of Central Operations, Walmart Canada. From my first day as a store manager to my current role in operations 30 years later, this unwavering dedication is what gets me out of bed in the morning.
Our 30-year relationship with Walmart Canada is the result of hard work, meticulous execution and perseverance. We have always understood that the customer is number one and we were proud to have been named Walmart Canada Supplier of the Year for Apparel in our first year in 1994, 1995, and again in this 30th. year of business together, said Martin Lieberman, president, Lamour Inc. The best thing about being a Walmart seller is that you deal with an honest partner: someone who keeps your word, understands the concept of doing business and that through partnership and collaboration you all win. Congratulations, Walmart Canada, on 30 years!
It's hard to believe it's only been 30 years since Walmart opened more than 120 stores across the country. Today, most Canadians shop at Walmart, and it's hard to imagine our retail environment without this store. Local Walmart stores are a key part of their communities, providing reliable and affordable access to products made here in Canada and around the world, said Perrin Beatty, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. And we can't forget that Walmart is also one of the largest employers in the country, making it a landmark in Canada's business landscape. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to join Walmart in celebrating 30 years of doing business in Canada with and for the benefit of Canadian families.
Walmart Canada by the numbers
- 1 gigaton: Globally, the amount of CO2 emissions reduced, avoided or sequestered through actions reported by our Walmart suppliers, including those who supply Walmart Canada, was accomplished more than six years ahead of our 2030 goal.
- 21 billion CAD: Estimated direct, indirect and induced economic contribution of Walmart Canada to Canada's GDP in 20211.
- 3.5 billion CAD: major investment announced in 2020 for the growth and transformation of the customer experience.
- 1 billion: Approximate number of cases moved by Walmart Canada and our distribution partners last year.
- 750 million CAD: dollars raised and donated to charities and non-profit organizations across Canada since 1994.
- 680 million: approximate number of plastic bags prevented from entering circulation each year following Walmart Canada's decision to eliminate single-use plastic bags at checkouts in 2022.
- 75 million: approximate items available on Walmart.caincluding Marketplace.
- 68 million: Approximate kilometers traveled by Walmart Canada's fleet tractors in 2023 as they transported the products Canadians need to our stores.
- 12 million+: pounds of safe, surplus food and produce donated from Walmart Canada stores and distribution centers to our partner food banks nationwide in 2023.
- 10 millions: approximate number of square feet comprising our distribution and fulfillment network across Canada.
- 461,848: approximate kilometers of toilet paper we sold in 30 years2.
- 100,000: average number of items available in store.
- 28,000: on average, how many liters of maple syrup are sold each week in stores across the country.
- 16,000: the number of associates in 1994 now stands at over 100,000 from coast to coast.
- 3123: OUR Barrie South Walmart Supercenterthe first new Walmart Canada store opened in 1994.
- 2,400: number of Live better applications for an education program associate that have already been approved.
- 2,000: approximate number of Canadian suppliers working with us.
- 1,728: kilometers between Walmart Canada headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario and Walmart headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.
- 1,252: number of associates over 30 years old by the end of 2024.
- 1000: approximate dollar savings for Canadian families in 2019 when a Walmart store was added to a major metropolitan area, regardless of where they shopped3.
- 403: current number of Walmart Canada stores.
- 400: approximate number of associates who will celebrate 30 years of service in 2024.
- 122: number of Woolco stores that launched our network in Canada in 1994.
- 100+: number of languages spoken by associates from coast to coast.
- 97: percentage of Canadian households that can access two day shipping through Walmart Canada.
- 33: Average percentage savings Canadians can enjoy when choosing Walmart brands, compared to regular-priced national brands in our stores.
- 9:years as one of Top 10 most influential brands in Canada.
- 7: more than that, many bags of ketchup chips are sold on average in a Walmart Canada store every minute.
- 3: consecutive years as the best fleet employer in Canada.
- 1: who is number one? The customer, always.
1https://www.walmartcanada.ca/about-us/economique-et-social-contributions
2As estimated by a major paper products supplier
3https://www.walmartcanada.ca/about-us/economique-et-social-contributions
About Walmart Canada
Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide, serving 1.5 million customers every day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited daily by more than 1.5 million customers. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of the largest employers in Canada and ranks among the top 10 most influential brands in the country. Walmart Canada is committed to regeneration with a focus on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised more than $750 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada social media pages Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram And LinkedIn.

