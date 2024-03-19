Oregonians will have 2 months this spring to apply for an electric vehicle rebate. • Oregon Capital Chronicle





If you want a discount on purchasing an electric vehicle, get ready to do some auto shopping: The state will offer rebates on electric vehicles for just two months this spring. The Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday that it would reopen the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program between April 3 and June 3. The department expects it won't have enough money to offer discounts for longer than that. Last year, for the first time since the rebate program launched in 2018, state officials suspended the program in early May because there wasn't enough money to meet demand. Its total budget ultimately amounted to more than $18 million, which was used for nearly 3,500 rebates or rebate packages. This year, the ministry expects to have up to $8.5 million for discounts, according to Susan Mills, a spokeswoman for the Department of Environmental Quality. That money largely comes from 45% of the 0.5% vehicle lien tax that dealers must pay on certain vehicles. Mills expects the department will be able to pay 2,700 rebates for 2,500 households this year. To qualify, residents must purchase or lease an electric vehicle during the two-month window. This means that a car purchased on April 2 or June 4, for example, will not qualify. Oregonians have six months from the date of purchase or lease to apply for a rebate. The program offers two types, ranging from $2,500 to $7,500. The state will pay a standard rebate of $2,500 for the purchase or lease of a new electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid vehicle with a base price of less than $50,000. A new zero-emission motorcycle will also be eligible. This discount is open to everyone.

The state will pay up to $7,500 for the purchase or lease of a new electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle or $5,000 for the purchase or lease of an EV or used plug-in hybrid electric vehicle whose list price or original list price is less than $50,000. . This discount is subject to income restrictions: you cannot earn more than 400% of the federal poverty level . It's just over $60,000 per year for a single person and nearly $125,000 for a family of four. Consumers can track the availability of funds on the department website. If the money runs out before June 3, DEQ will close the program and applicants will be put on a waitlist and will be paid when next year's prize pool is allocated in early spring. More than 740 people were on the waiting list last October. At the beginning of March, the authorities had reduced this figure to 560, Mills said. The department is still processing applications, she said. In a statement, a DEQ official called the program a crucial part of the state's comprehensive climate plan, which is currently underway. currently being reworked. Electric vehicles reduce air pollution and help improve air quality and public health, Ali Mirzakhalili, national air quality administrator, said in the release. We have seen fantastic success in electric vehicle adoption through the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program. This is a great way to reduce the costs of purchasing or leasing these vehicles, especially for low- and moderate-income households. Consumers who miss the purchase or lease window this year can still claim a federal income tax credit of up to $7,500 toward the purchase of a new plug-in electric vehicle or vehicle fuel cell electric. To qualify, you must purchase the vehicle for your own use, drive it primarily in the United States, and meet the income limits: $300,000 for married couples filing jointly

$225,000 for heads of household

$150,000 for others There are also income limits as well as other discounts. Go here for more information on federal tax credits. The program will continue until December 2032.

