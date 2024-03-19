The Future of Customer Data Security: Post-Quantum Cryptography





Santander is at the forefront of international efforts to address this cryptographic challenge and has created a Quantum Threat Group (QTG) to develop new ways to address the challenges and protect its systems and customer data. What is cryptography? Cryptography is the gatekeeper of every internet user’s online experience. Algorithms ensure that all digital information, every banking transaction made, message sent and online purchase made, is protected against unauthorized access, interception or manipulation. However, the sensitive data they can protect today could become vulnerable in the future to the processing power available to quantum hackers. The development of new protections for all parts of the digital world is essential and cannot be delayed. Post-quantum cryptography is a secure system against quantum and classical computers. Changing cryptographic algorithms is a complex task that has historically taken several decades. This is why governments and regulators are already setting deadlines to ensure a rapid transition to quantum-secure cryptography. Santander is working with multiple partners to help shape global standards to counter threats and develop new security measures resilient to future quantum computing attacks while preserving the security of traditional systems. Working with the US Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Santander is collaborating with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) of the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on the Migration to post-quantum cryptography project. The objective is to raise awareness of the challenges of the transition to post-quantum cryptography and to develop best practices to facilitate future migration tasks for organizations. With the advent of quantum computing and its potential to compromise many current cryptographic algorithms, it is essential that organizations begin to plan for many of the technological and operational challenges that a migration to post-quantum cryptography will present, says William Newhouse ,Cybersecurity. Engineer and project manager at NIST NCCoE. This project aims to help organizations in this effort. Santander's involvement in this initiative is recognition of its commitment to digital security. Our Quantum Threat group helps define detection tools and guidelines for vulnerable quantum cryptographic algorithms, says Daniel Cuthbert, global head of cybersecurity research at Santander. The Santander, GitHub and Microsoft alliance looking to the future Santander is also working with GitHub, a platform at the forefront of software development and security, to address the challenges presented by the world of quantum cryptography. Companies, alongside Microsoft, have created CodeQL a powerful tool designed to help developers identify vulnerabilities that could be exploited by hackers. Santander was instrumental in developing a cryptography nomenclature, called Cryptobom-Forge, which leverages GitHub's CodeQL output and allows developers to dissect and understand the components of their software. This gives them an unprecedented level of understanding of their vulnerability to quantum attacks. Santander is involved in other collaborations with the World Economic Forum and the Spanish section of the European Quantum Communications Infrastructure Project. It is also part of the Caramuel project, a consortium of Spanish companies led by Hispasat aimed at providing quantum secure communications supported by a geostationary satellite. While the arrival of these next-generation supercomputers poses a challenge for the security of digital communications, the standardization of new quantum-secure cryptography will protect sensitive information. Importantly, it will allow users to continue browsing the internet securely and help banks protect their customers' personal data and financial information.

