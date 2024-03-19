Cadence, Synopsys and Ansys in the spotlight at Nvidia's GTC conferenceKey levels to watch





Key takeaways Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Cadence Design Systems uses Nvidia GPUs to build its supercomputer.

Nvidia announced that Synopsys is integrating its software with its computational lithography platform to accelerate the manufacturing of next-generation semiconductor chips.

Ansys announces that it will strengthen its collaboration with Nvidia to develop next-generation simulation solutions powered by accelerated computing and generative AI in areas such as accelerated computing and 6G communications systems. Below, we look at the rankings for Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), Synopsys (SNPS) and Ansys (ANSS), three software companies that received a mention Monday afternoon from the co-founder and CEO of Nvidia (NVDA ), Jensen Huang, during his speech. keynote speech at the highly anticipated GTC artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker conference. Cadence Design Systems Source: TradingView.com.

Shares of chip design and computer systems software company Cadence Design Systems rose after hours following Huang's remarks during his speech that the company was building its supercomputer with graphics processing units (GPUs). ) from Nvidias. Nvidia's fifth-generation GB200 GPU used in supercomputers increases performance up to 30 times compared to its H100 GPU. Cadence Design System shares moved back above the closely watched 200-day moving average in November 2022 and have continued their upward trend since. Looking ahead, it's worth keeping an eye on a 16-month uptrend line, which can serve as a key support indicator during pullbacks or periods of profit-taking. Cadence shares gained 2.2% to $307.50 in extended trading Monday. Through Monday's close, the stock had gained more than 45% over the past 12 months. Synopsis Source: TradingView.com.

Shares of software automation software maker Synopsys also got a boost after Nvidia announced that the company is integrating its software with its computational lithography platform to accelerate the manufacturing of semiconductor chips. new generation. Computational lithography is the cornerstone of chipmaking, Huang said. Synopsys stock price has remained in a consistent uptrend since the 50-day moving average moved back above the 200-day moving average to form a bullish golden cross signal in early January of the year last. Investors should monitor a key trendline dating back to the October 2022 low, which could provide near-term support during the current stock retracement. Shares of Synopsys rose 2.5% to $574.74 in extended trading hours and have gained about 50% over the past year. Ansys Source: TradingView.com.

Engineering software maker Ansys announced Monday evening that it plans to intensify its collaboration with Nvidia to develop next-generation simulation solutions powered by accelerated computing and generative AI in areas such as accelerated computing, 6G communication systems, AI-based simulation solutions and autonomous vehicles. . Additionally, Nvidia will use Ansys solutions to optimize its hardware and provide the company with its new Blackwell AI chips. Since surpassing the July 2023 high in late December, Ansys stock price has traded in a tight range to form a descending triangle. In the short term, the stock appears well supported by a support zone between the lower trendline of the triangle and the 200-day moving average. A break below this important technical level could result in a retest of the important October 2023 low. Ansys stock rose 1.6% to $340.50 after hours Monday and is higher by around 7% over the last 12 months. Comments, opinions and analyzes expressed on Investopedia are for informational purposes only. Read our warranty and disclaimer for more information. As of this writing, the author does not own any of the above titles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investopedia.com/cadence-synopsys-and-ansys-in-focus-at-nvidia-s-gtc-conference-key-levels-to-watch-8610844 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos